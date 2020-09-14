Hindi Diwas Quotes In Hindi To Wish Family And Friends On The Special Occasion

Hindi Diwas 2020 marks the adoption of Hindi as one of the official languages in the country. People celebrate this occasion every year on September 14, 2020. Schools, colleges, and other institutions across the country organise competitions and other programs on Hindi Diwas. Students engage cheerfully in local events on this day. Moreover, every year, the President of India presents the Rajbhasha Awards to people to mark the contribution towards Hindi on Hindi Diwas.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been preparing for celebrations online with interesting activities and events through social media. So, we have compiled some of the Hindi Diwas quotes in Hindi 2020 for you to share with friends, colleagues, and family members. Check out Hindi Diwas wishes in Hindi below:

Hindi Diwas Quotes to wish family & friends

हाथ में तुम्हारे देश की शान

हिन्दी अपनाकर तुम बनो महान

हिन्दी दिवस की शुभकामनाये

हिंदी है तो हैं हम बिन हिंदी हम क्या हैं हिंदी से बढ़ती देश की शान इससे ही होगा हमारा समान हिंदी दिवस की बधाई।



हिन्दी का सम्मान

देश का सम्मान है।

हमारी स्वतंत्रता वहां है,

हमारी राष्ट्र भाषा जहां है।

सारे देश की आशा है

हिन्दी अपनी भाषा ह

जात-पात के बंधन को तोड़ें

हिन्दी सारे देश को जोड़े

गर्व हमें है हिन्दी पर, शान हमारी हिन्दी है

कहते-सुनते हिन्दी हम, पहचान हमारी हिन्दी है।

हिंदी है भारत की आशा हिंदी है भारत की भाषा हिंदी दिवस की बधाई हिंदी है हमारी राष्ट्रभाषा ..

हिंदी है हमें बड़ी प्यारी... हिंदी की सुरीली वाणी... हमें लगे हर पल प्यारी... हिंदी दिवस की

हिंदुस्तान की है शान हिंदी हर हिंदुस्तानी की है पहचान हिंदी हर दिल का अरमान है हिंदी एकता की अनुपम परम्परा है हिंदी हैपी हिंदी दिवस

ये बोली आन है मेरी, विरासत मान मेरा है, यही पहचान है अपनी, यही अभिमान मेरा है, किसी भी औरत भाषा में, करें संवाद क्यों मित्रों

हमारी शान है हिंदी, ये हिंदुस्तान हमारा है।। हिंदी दिवस की शुभकामनाएं

हर कण में हैं हिन्दी बसी मेरी मां की इसमें बोली बसी मेष मान है हिन्दी मेरी शान है हिंदी।

जैसे रंगों के मिलने से खिलता है बसंत वैसे भाषाओं की मिश्री सी बोलती है हिन्दी।

हिन्दी पढ़ें, हिन्दी पढ़ें मातृभाषा की सेवा कर देश को महान बनाएं

"हिंदी हमारे देश और भाषा की प्रभावशाली विरासत है।"- माखनलाल चतुर्वेदी



