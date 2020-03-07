GK Questions For March 7, 2020: Check How Much You Know About Holi

With each passing day, it is becoming more and more important to keep up with every recent happening that goes on in any corner of the world. Each and every person needs to be updated with any latest events. Being so also helps one to be set apart in a crowd. When appearing for competitive exams like CAT, UPSC, etc. such knowledge comes in handy. Check out the GK Questions for today regarding the upcoming festival of Holi.
1. What is Holi also known as?
2. What is Holi called as in the state of Orissa?
3. According to the Hindu Calendar, Holi falls in which month?
4. According to Hindu mythology, Prahlad was the follower of which God?
5. According to Hindu mythology, what is the name of Hiranyakashipu's sister?
6. What season usually begins after the festival of Holi?
7. ‘Lath Maar Holi’ is played at what place?
8. What is Holika Dahan known in South India?
9. Which Sikh festival is celebrated the day after Holi?
10. Which mythological characters are associated with the festival of Holi?
