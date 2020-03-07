The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

GK Questions For March 7, 2020: Check How Much You Know About Holi

Education

These GK Questions are specifically curated to test your knowledge ahead of the festival of Holi. Check your knowledge about the festival here right away.

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
gk questions

With each passing day, it is becoming more and more important to keep up with every recent happening that goes on in any corner of the world. Each and every person needs to be updated with any latest events. Being so also helps one to be set apart in a crowd. When appearing for competitive exams like CAT, UPSC, etc. such knowledge comes in handy. Check out the GK Questions for today regarding the upcoming festival of Holi.

ALSO READ | GK Questions March 6th, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions 

GK Questions for March 7, 2020

1. What is Holi also known as?

  • Festival of colours
  • Festival of vegetables
  • Festival of lights
  • Festival of fire

ALSO READ | GK Questions March 3rd, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions 

2. What is Holi called as in the state of Orissa?

  • Dhilhatta
  • Dolajata
  • Dhoajun
  • Dolijatta

3. According to the Hindu Calendar, Holi falls in which month?

  • Magha
  • Phalguna
  • Baisakh
  • Pausa

4. According to Hindu mythology, Prahlad was the follower of which God?

  • Lord Brahma
  • Lord Krishna
  • Lord Shiva
  • Lord Vishnu

ALSO READ | GK Questions March 5th, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions 

5. According to Hindu mythology, what is the name of Hiranyakashipu's sister?

  • Holi
  • Holika
  • Holima
  • Hidimba

6. What season usually begins after the festival of Holi?

  • Summer
  • Spring
  • Monsoon
  • Autumn

7. ‘Lath Maar Holi’ is played at what place?

  • Hampi
  • Jaipur
  • Mathura
  • Barsana

ALSO READ | GK Questions March 4, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

8. What is Holika Dahan known in South India?

  • Dol Jatara
  • Kama Dahanam
  • Dolajata
  • Phalguna

9. Which Sikh festival is celebrated the day after Holi?

  • Baisakhi
  • Hola Mohalla
  • Bandi Chor Diwas
  • Maghi

ALSO READ | GK Questions March 5, 2020: National And International Questions

10. Which mythological characters are associated with the festival of Holi?

  • Demon Holika and Prahlad
  • Shiv and Parwati
  • Radha and Krishna
  • None of the above

GK Answers for March 7, 2020

  1. Festival of colours
  2. Dolajata
  3. Phalguna
  4. Lord Vishnu
  5. Holika
  6. Spring
  7. Barsana
  8. Kama Dahanam
  9. Hola Mohalla
  10. Demon Holika and Prahlad

ALSO READ | GK Questions March 4, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Chidambaram
CHIDAMBARAM HITS BACK AT SITHARAMAN
Shiv Sena
SENA LAUDS 100 DAYS OF MVA GOVT
Jonty Rhodes
JONTY RHODES EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW
BBC
COMPLAINT AGAINST BBC TO POLICE
Sanjay Singh
SANJAY SINGH SLAM BJP OVER YES BANK
Jammu
JAMMU: 2 SUSPECTED COVID-19 CASES