GK Questions For March 7, 2020: Check How Much You Know About Holi

With each passing day, it is becoming more and more important to keep up with every recent happening that goes on in any corner of the world. Each and every person needs to be updated with any latest events. Being so also helps one to be set apart in a crowd. When appearing for competitive exams like CAT, UPSC, etc. such knowledge comes in handy. Check out the GK Questions for today regarding the upcoming festival of Holi.

ALSO READ | GK Questions March 6th, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

GK Questions for March 7, 2020

1. What is Holi also known as?

Festival of colours

Festival of vegetables

Festival of lights

Festival of fire

ALSO READ | GK Questions March 3rd, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

2. What is Holi called as in the state of Orissa?

Dhilhatta

Dolajata

Dhoajun

Dolijatta

3. According to the Hindu Calendar, Holi falls in which month?

Magha

Phalguna

Baisakh

Pausa

4. According to Hindu mythology, Prahlad was the follower of which God?

Lord Brahma

Lord Krishna

Lord Shiva

Lord Vishnu

ALSO READ | GK Questions March 5th, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

5. According to Hindu mythology, what is the name of Hiranyakashipu's sister?

Holi

Holika

Holima

Hidimba

6. What season usually begins after the festival of Holi?

Summer

Spring

Monsoon

Autumn

7. ‘Lath Maar Holi’ is played at what place?

Hampi

Jaipur

Mathura

Barsana

ALSO READ | GK Questions March 4, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

8. What is Holika Dahan known in South India?

Dol Jatara

Kama Dahanam

Dolajata

Phalguna

9. Which Sikh festival is celebrated the day after Holi?

Baisakhi

Hola Mohalla

Bandi Chor Diwas

Maghi

ALSO READ | GK Questions March 5, 2020: National And International Questions

10. Which mythological characters are associated with the festival of Holi?

Demon Holika and Prahlad

Shiv and Parwati

Radha and Krishna

None of the above

GK Answers for March 7, 2020

Festival of colours Dolajata Phalguna Lord Vishnu Holika Spring Barsana Kama Dahanam Hola Mohalla Demon Holika and Prahlad

ALSO READ | GK Questions March 4, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions