Holi Celebration In Virginia: Celebrate This Joyous Occasion With Your Loved One

Holi is one of the most well-known Indian festivals. Holi marks the arrival of spring and the end of winters. Holi is known as the festival of colours where one. The colours used in the festival of Holi are known to bring positivity and vibrancy in one’s life. People celebrate this festival with a lot of enthusiasm and happiness.

Apart from India, people in foreign countries also wish to play this joyous festival. There are many organisers who try and organise the festival for people abroad. So, here’s taking a look at Holi celebrations in Virginia, United States.

Holi Khel

Celebrate the festival of Holi with Fulfag and Rasiya Gaan on March 14, 2020. The event will begin at 4:00 pm till 7:00 pm at University of North America, 12750 fair lake circles, 4th floor Fairfax, VA 22033. For more details, contact below.

Annual Holi celebration

Celebrate the festival of colours with the Annual Indoor Holi celebrations with colours and glow on March 28, 2020. The Holi celebration in Virginia will begin at 7:30 pm at the Karma DC Live Music Venue.

Color fest 2020

Indulge and have fun with the biggest festival of colours at the Colors Fest 2020 on April 11, 2020. The Holi celebrations in Virginia will begin from 12 pm to 6 pm at Howard Country Fairgrounds.

Holi by Festival of Colors DC in Centreville

Celebrate the festival of Holi at Festival of Colors DC in Centreville on April 19, 2020. The details have not been given about Holi celebrations in Virginia.

As Holi not only celebrates the festival of colours but also the celebrates, warmth, togetherness and lots of fun. These Holi celebrations in Virginia will definitely make give the feeling of Indian tradition and culture.

