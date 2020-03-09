Holi Wishes For Friends: Meetings And Greetings To Share With Your Loved Ones

Holi is the Hindu festival of colour, love and equality. This Holi begins on March 9, 2020, and will be celebrated till March 10th, 2020. Conveying Holi wishes to friends, family, colleagues, and the loved ones is a very popular tradition and practice for Indians.

Holi wishes for friends is nothing but reminding them that you miss them and want them to enjoy this festival of colour and prosperity with joy and an open heart. Friends are a very important and loving part of life and letting them know that you want them to be safe and healthy is the reason we send Holi wishes. Holi wishes are very popular and common during this time.

Everyone expects to be greeted by their friends on this auspicious occasion. Friends and colleagues are not the only people who receive Holi wishes but everyone we come across irrespective of their gender, race or religion. We greet Happy Holi to everyone we meet on the streets and put colour on them as a sign of companionship and celebration.

Holi wishes for friends

May the yummy sweets of Holi fill your life with sweetness! Happy Holi. Eat a lot of sweets, play with a lot of colours, drink Thandai and have fun. Happy Holi dear friends. May God gift you all the colours of life, colours of joy, colours of happiness, colours of friendship, colours of love and all other colours you want to paint In your life. Happy Holi. I wish God shower you with the best of the wishes on the occasion of Holi…. I wish God fill your life with the best of the shades on this festive occasion and give you more reasons to smile, more reasons to enjoy life….. A very colourful and blessed Holi to you my buddy. Let us dedicate the festival of colours to our beautiful friendship which is a blend of all colours. Let us create new memories this year on this special occasion. Wishing you a very Happy Holi 2020. On this colourful festival, let us come together to celebrate the moments of happiness and joy. Let us spend special moments of friendship on Holi. Best wishes to you on Holi my friend. Let the colours flow in your life, let them make their own memories; the days I spend with you are colourful and I wish the colour of our friendship never fades whatever the situation will be. I wish you a very happy Holi. Our all emotions take colour to express because our life is a big canvas and the challenge of life is to make it colourful. You share the colours of joy, happiness and smile with me and make my canvas perfect. Happy Holi my friend The time has come to throw water balloons, taste delicious sweets and rub all colours to your life. Take a dip in the hues and feel the colours as every colour has its own story to tell. Don’t miss it and enjoy Holi. Happy Holi. Renew yourself with the splashing of the colour and say goodbye to your boring black and white life. Live fully and be you and spread the colours of joy to others. Give colour to your smile and give colour to your tears, life seems colourful. Happy holi my friend. Give your life wings and fly in the colourful sky; enjoy the shower of rainbow rain and steal the hues of love. Feel it and make it your own; love it and accept what comes. Life is nothing but a colourful journey, so enjoy your way of life. I wish you a happy Holi. Paint a new image with the hues of love, joy and happiness, wash your brush and shake off your all pain with it. Love your life and pour all the colours in your heart. Happy Holi. Let us all come together and have a blast on this festival of colours…. Let us all forget all the differences and just enjoy being with each other….. Let us just indulge in fun and frolic on this wonderful festival….. Wishing a very Happy Holi to my dearest friend!!! On the occasion of Holi, I plan to shower colours of happiness, colours of success, colours of glory, colours of a smile, colours of merriment on you….. May this rainbow of colours take away all the darkness from your life…. With lots of love, wish you a vibrant Holi, my dear. May the shades of green bring prosperity to you…. May the shades of red add new and positive energy in your life…. May the shades of yellow brighten your life with friendship…. May shades of white spread peace in your life…. Warm wishes to you on Holi my friend. Happy Holi to all my friends who have made this life so beautiful for me with their love and affection.” What colours are to Holi, my friends are to me. Sending warm wishes on Holi to my dearest friends.” The celebrations of Holi are incomplete if you don’t have your friends to splash colours with. Happy Holi to all my friends. I cannot even pray for no problems in my life on Holika Dahan because then I will lose on my friends. Happy Holi guys. The only fear I have on Holi that this year what crazy things my friends are going to do to me to make this Holi an unforgettable one. Happy Holi to my friends. Wishing a very Happy Holi to my friends who have taught me that colours are not enough on Holi. To my best friend, I wish a very Happy Holi. May the colours of our friendship be as vibrant and as bright as the colours of Holi. Wishing a very Happy Holi to my best friend. Let us enjoy this festival of colours together to share happiness and smiles with each other. Warm greetings on Holi to my best friend. Please be always there with me to make this life a colourful and blessed one. A very Happy Holi to my friends. Let us feast on sweets and good food as we play with colours and balloons. The celebrations of Holi are not complete until and unless we have painted every face around us. Happy Holi to all the friends. The colours of our friendship are as beautiful as the festival of Holi. Let us celebrate this festive occasion together to have a memorable time. Happy Holi to everyone. Don’t forget to prepare yourselves for the celebrations of Holi so that you don’t have to spend hours washing off the colours. The perfect Holi celebrations are the ones when you think of the people who put colour on you while rubbing the colour off. Happy Holi to all. Wishing a blessed and vibrant Holi to everyone. Let us have a wonderful and colourful time celebrating the festival of colours together.

