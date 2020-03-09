Holi Wishes For Family: Greet With Your Near And Dear Ones In Style

Holi is a festival of colours and sweets. It is a time when we meet our near and dear ones. The festival of colours and love falls in March, the day after the full moon every year. The festival celebrates spring, fertility, good harvests, and the return of bright colours after the dullness of winter. Here are some Holi wishes for the family you can share on this colourful day.

Holi wishes for family

Sending you warm Holi greetings to the most fantastic family. Let us make this festival a very special one. Happy Holi.

Let this Holi bond our family with colours of love, happiness, and affection. Happy Holi

Let us celebrate these colours of the festival with the spirit of togetherness, family bonding and love. Happy Holi to all.

The fun of Holi multiplies when celebrations of this festive occasion involve the best of the hearts… Warm wishes on Holi to the superb family who means the world to me…. I wish we make this Holi the most wonderful one with our bond of love and affection… Happy Holi.

Dear all, may God bless us with a vibrant and colourful life infused with happiness, love and peace. May our bond of love strengthen every year. Wishing you a wonderful Happy Holi.

I pray to God to fill your life with a splash of vivid colours of prosperity, joy, happiness and love. Let us have an exciting and energetic Holi. Warm wishes on Holi to you all. Love you all.

This Holi, let us celebrate the colours of our bonding and pray to God to shower his blessings on our family. Let us make this festival of colours all the more fun. Happy Holi 2020 to you all.

A pinch of green for prosperity, a pinch of red for positive energy, a pinch of blue for calmness. I send this platter of colours to wish you a colourful and joyful Happy Holi. Love you all.

Dipped in colours of happiness, love and trust, here comes the beautiful festival of colours that will brighten our lives. Wishing you all a wonderful, beautiful, colourful Happy Holi. God bless us all.

Auspicious red for energy, sun-kissed yellow, forever prospers green are the colours that I splash on you this Holi. I pray for your success and happiness. Best Holi wishes to you all.

