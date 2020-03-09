Holi Wishes To Send To Your Girlfriend And Celebrate The Festival Of Colours

Holi 2020 is just a day away. Every year Holi is celebrated in the month of March but in the Hindu month of Falgun. It is predominantly a festival celebrating the oncoming of Spring.

Holi celebration starts with the 'Holika Dahan' or 'Chhoti Holi' which is celebrated on the first day. 'Holika Dahan' is lighting up a fire which symbolises the triumph of good over evil. This is followed by the actual celebration of the festival with colours. On an auspicious day, all those who want to wish Happy Holi to their beloved, here are some Holi wishes for girlfriend that they can send:

Happy Holi wishes for girlfriend

The festival of Holi means colour. So here's wishing you a lovely day of colours, laughter and cheer. Happy Holi.

I plucked all the colours off the rainbow and sending it across to you this Holi. Happy Holi.

You have brought colours into my life and made each day brighter. Here's wishing you a very Happy Holi.

Life with you has been wonderful and I hope, this year brings more colour to our lives. Wishing you a Happy Holi.

To a day filled with laughter and cheer, colours and happiness here's wishing a Happy Holi.

Feel the colour of love in your heart, which I send through my words. I love you is the truth of my life and it brings the colour of joy and smile. Paint a beautiful tomorrow together and fill the vacant space of our canvas in many different colours. I love you and happy Holi.

I am sending a beautiful message wrapped in love with the most beautiful girl I know…. You are the one who has brightened my life with your love and mesmerized me with your affection… Wishing you a very Happy Holi…. May you always brightening my life with your smile.

Keep on adding colours to my blank canvas. Together we shall write the most beautiful story ever. Have a great Holi.

Holi is the time to add new colours to our bond of love…. It is the time to forget all our fights and just have romance on our mind… It is the time to express our love for each other….. With hugs and kisses, love and romance, I wish you a very Happy Holi my darling.

Let us add all the colours that bring happiness and joy to us. Let’s add the hues of romance and joy. Happy Holi my love.

A splash of tons of colours was what I felt in my heart when I first saw you. I will never forget that moment when I knew you were the one. Happy Holi to the girl who only brings joy to my heart!

This Holi, let us add a beautiful platter of colours to our life. Let us splash each other with hues of laughter, romance and joy. Wishing you a colourful Happy Holi to the prettiest lady.

