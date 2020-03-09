Holi Wishes For Wife: Bind Your Words Right To Greet Your Loved-one On This Special Day

Holi is known as one of the most important festivals for Hindus. This festival is full of colours as the tradition associated with this festival is that one puts 'gulal' (coloured powder made from flowers) on their family and friends. Holi is all about joy and having fun with family and friends. Since Holi is a festival of colours, it is mandatory to wish them first who have been adding colours to your life for a long time now. Here are a few Holi wishes for wife:
May this splendid festival spread colourful joy,
wealth, celebration and remove sorrows and ignorance in your life.
Happy Holi!
Enjoy every colour of Holi and u will get every happiness u desire.
God is always wid u. Enjoy every moment.
Keep smiling.
I plucked the brightest colour from the
rainbow and sent it across to you
to wish you a very happy Holi.
Holi is the time to develop understanding and love for each other.
Here, is a platform for you all to renew your friendship and to express
the heartiest love by scribbling a beautiful Holi message for loved ones.
On Holi, the festival of colors & joy
I wanna say thank you for all the love & smiles
you’ve brought to my life. Happy Holi.
Celebrating the colors
of our beautiful relationship,
I wish you and your family
all the bright hues of life.
Have a colorful Holi.
Auspicious red
Sunkissed gold
Soothing silver
Pretty purple
Blissful blue
Forever green
I wish u and all family members
The most colorful Holi.
Red 4 prosperity.
Green 4 happiness
Blue 4 longevity
Orange 4 progress
Pink 4 friendship
May u be blessed with all shades of Holi.
I may not put colours on you
face in this colourful festival,
But I'm praying God to add
more and more colour In your beautiful life.
May The Fire Of Holi Purify Ur Heart,
May The Colors,
Color Ur Life.
May The Sweets,
Sweeten The Journey Of Ur Life
Wish U And Ur Family Happy Holi.
