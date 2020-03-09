Holi Wishes For Wife: Bind Your Words Right To Greet Your Loved-one On This Special Day

Holi is known as one of the most important festivals for Hindus. This festival is full of colours as the tradition associated with this festival is that one puts 'gulal' (coloured powder made from flowers) on their family and friends. Holi is all about joy and having fun with family and friends. Since Holi is a festival of colours, it is mandatory to wish them first who have been adding colours to your life for a long time now. Here are a few Holi wishes for wife:

Holi wishes for wife

May this splendid festival spread colourful joy,

wealth, celebration and remove sorrows and ignorance in your life.

Happy Holi!

Enjoy every colour of Holi and u will get every happiness u desire.

God is always wid u. Enjoy every moment.

Keep smiling.

I plucked the brightest colour from the

rainbow and sent it across to you

to wish you a very happy Holi.

Holi is the time to develop understanding and love for each other.

Here, is a platform for you all to renew your friendship and to express

the heartiest love by scribbling a beautiful Holi message for loved ones.

On Holi, the festival of colors & joy

I wanna say thank you for all the love & smiles

you’ve brought to my life. Happy Holi.

Also Read| Holika Dahan in Kolkata: Here’s where you should go to celebrate this occasion

Celebrating the colors

of our beautiful relationship,

I wish you and your family

all the bright hues of life.

Have a colorful Holi.

Auspicious red

Sunkissed gold

Soothing silver

Pretty purple

Blissful blue

Forever green

I wish u and all family members

The most colorful Holi.

Also Read| Holi 2020: Karishma Tanna's best outfits that are perfect for this festive season

Red 4 prosperity.

Green 4 happiness

Blue 4 longevity

Orange 4 progress

Pink 4 friendship

May u be blessed with all shades of Holi.

I may not put colours on you

face in this colourful festival,

But I'm praying God to add

more and more colour In your beautiful life.

Enjoy every color of Holi and

You will get every happiness you desire.

God is always with you, enjoy every moment.

Keep smiling.

Also Read| Holika Dahan in Raipura: Events, muhurat, and wished related to the auspicious tradition

May The Fire Of Holi Purify Ur Heart,

May The Colors,

Color Ur Life.

May The Sweets,

Sweeten The Journey Of Ur Life

Wish U And Ur Family Happy Holi.

Also Read| Holika Dahan in Bangalore: How & where the 'festival of colours' is celebrated in the city