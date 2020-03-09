Holika Dahan In Bangalore: How & Where The 'festival Of Colours' Is Celebrated In The City

Hindu Mythology has some fascinating tales of the triumph of good over evil, and among the many is the tale of Holika, which manages to intrigue the followers. She was a demoness, who tried to harm one of Lord Vishnu's disciples-Prahlad, which led to her death. Holika's Dahan (pyre) signifies the triumph of good over the evil.

Also Read | Is Holika Dahan A Bank Holiday 2020? Read More About The 'festival Of Colours'

Every year at the onset of the spring season, the festival of Holi is celebrated to mark the triumph of good over the evil. The two-day event starts with Holika Dahan, where people surround the fire, sing and dance to celebrate the triumph of good over evil. Followed by Holika Dahan is the festival of colours-Holi, where people sing, dance, and play with colours. Here is how Holika Dahan is celebrated in Bangalore.

Also Read | Holika Dahan Quotes You Can Send To Your Loved Ones On The Auspicious Occasion

Also Read | Holika Dahan Wishes To To Greet Your Friends And Family With

Holika Dahan in Bangalore

Although Holi is predominantly celebrated in North India, reports have it that the festival of colours is celebrated with enthusiasm in Bangalore, a city in Karnataka. Reports have it that areas like Avenue Road and Chickpet of Bangalore celebrate Holika Dahan with zest and pompous. Apart from the following, here are some places where one can celebrate Holika Dahan in Bangalore:

JP Nagar

Padmanabhan Nagar

Kormangala

Reports have it that the Holika Dahan in Bangalore is celebrated with friends and family by lighting the bonfire, singing and dancing around the fire. Holika Dahan is also called Kaamana Habba in some parts of Bangalore. Kaamana Habba is celebrated by lighting the bonfire. While the boys of the family collect the wood logs and cow dungs from the neighbourhood, the woman of the family takes care of other preparations that will be offered to the holy fire. Reports suggest that the festival is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil.

However, if one wishes to celebrate Holika Dahan in the precincts of one's comfort, here is some important information related to Holika Dahan 2020.

Also Read | Is Holika Dahan A Dry Day? Know All About The Rest Of The Dry Days In 2020!

Holika Dahan 2020 important details: