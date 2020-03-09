The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Holika Dahan In Bangalore: How & Where The 'festival Of Colours' Is Celebrated In The City

Festivals

Holika Dahan in Bangalore is celebrated with pomp and zest. Places like JP Nagar, and others, host some of the biggest Holika Dahan events. Read to know more.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Holika Dahan in bangalore

Hindu Mythology has some fascinating tales of the triumph of good over evil, and among the many is the tale of Holika, which manages to intrigue the followers. She was a demoness, who tried to harm one of Lord Vishnu's disciples-Prahlad, which led to her death. Holika's Dahan (pyre) signifies the triumph of good over the evil. 

Also Read | Is Holika Dahan A Bank Holiday 2020? Read More About The 'festival Of Colours'

Every year at the onset of the spring season, the festival of Holi is celebrated to mark the triumph of good over the evil. The two-day event starts with Holika Dahan, where people surround the fire, sing and dance to celebrate the triumph of good over evil. Followed by Holika Dahan is the festival of colours-Holi, where people sing, dance, and play with colours. Here is how Holika Dahan is celebrated in Bangalore. 

Also Read | Holika Dahan Quotes You Can Send To Your Loved Ones On The Auspicious Occasion

Also Read | Holika Dahan Wishes To To Greet Your Friends And Family With

Holika Dahan in Bangalore 

Although Holi is predominantly celebrated in North India, reports have it that the festival of colours is celebrated with enthusiasm in Bangalore, a city in Karnataka. Reports have it that areas like Avenue Road and Chickpet of Bangalore celebrate Holika Dahan with zest and pompous. Apart from the following, here are some places where one can celebrate Holika Dahan in Bangalore: 

  • JP Nagar
  • Padmanabhan Nagar
  • Kormangala

Reports have it that the Holika Dahan in Bangalore is celebrated with friends and family by lighting the bonfire, singing and dancing around the fire. Holika Dahan is also called Kaamana Habba in some parts of Bangalore. Kaamana Habba is celebrated by lighting the bonfire. While the boys of the family collect the wood logs and cow dungs from the neighbourhood, the woman of the family takes care of other preparations that will be offered to the holy fire. Reports suggest that the festival is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil.

However, if one wishes to celebrate Holika Dahan in the precincts of one's comfort, here is some important information related to Holika Dahan 2020. 

Also Read | Is Holika Dahan A Dry Day? Know All About The Rest Of The Dry Days In 2020!

Holika Dahan 2020 important details: 

  • Holika Dahan 2020 will be celebrated on March 9, 2020
  • Holika Dahan 2020 Muharat is reported to be 06:27 PM to 08:53 PM
  • Rangwali Holi is on March 10, 2020
First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Zen
SADAVARTE INTERRUPTED BY SENA MLAS
Rajnath
COVID19: RAJNATH SINGH TO SKIP HOLI
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Don’t know why people call me stepmom, because that’s not the case
KAREENA ON BEING CALLED 'STEPMOM'
Bruno Fernandes
BRUNO FERNANDES SHUSHES GUARDIOLA
Hungama 2
HUNGAMA 2 IS 'CONFUSION UNLIMITED'
Neymar
NEYMAR SLAMS RASHFORD ON CL TAUNT