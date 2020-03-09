Holika Dahan In Kolkata: Here’s Where You Should Go To Celebrate This Occasion

Holi is considered to be one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. It is a very important festival for Hindus all over the world. Not just the young but even the elderly enjoy a splash of colours on this festival. The festival of Holi falls on March 10, 2020, this year. The festival starts from night till the next day afternoon.

ALSO READ | Holika Dahan Quotes You Can Send To Your Loved Ones On The Auspicious Occasion

The first night of Holi is referred to as Holika Dahan. During this time, believers come together and burn the Holika, a pyre signifying the burning of a Hindu demon. Many people gather around the fire and perform various prayers before finally setting it on fire. This is also a sign that the inner demon among them be killed, similar to the death of Holika.

ALSO READ | Holika Dahan Wishes To To Greet Your Friends And Family With

Holika Dahan in Kolkata

Holi is an important festival in Kolkata. The city brings in one of the biggest celebrations of Holi across the country. There is no doubt that the city will also witness several Holika Dahan rituals as well.

ALSO READ | Is Holika Dahan A Dry Day? Know All About The Rest Of The Dry Days In 2020!

There are several places that you can head to for a delightful Holika Dahan in Kolkata, take a look:

Sri Aurobindo Institute of Culture: The Future Foundation School at Regent Park, Kolkata Arora Matthey Limited, Gandhi Colony, Regent Park, Kolkata Tollygunge Police Housing Estate, Kalighat, Kolkata

ALSO READ | Holika Dahan Images For Holi 2020 That You Can Share With Your Loved Ones

Holika Dahan 2020: Holika Dahan time

The rituals for the Holika Dahan will start in the evening of the Purnima falling. Holika is celebrated by burning a pyre which signifies the burning of the demon, Holika. The timings for the same will be from 6:26 pm to 8:52 pm according to IST on March 9, 2020.

ALSO READ | Is Holika Dahan A Bank Holiday 2020? Read More About The 'festival Of Colours'