Holi Wishes In Sanskrit That You Can Share With Your Loved Ones

Holi is no doubt one of the most popular festivals celebrated in our country. The joy of throwing colours and water balloons at your friends cannot be compared to anything else. The festival is not only enjoyed by the youth but also the elderly alike. This year, the festival of colours is being celebrated on March 10, 2020.

Holi is widely celebrated every year by Hindus all over the world. However, the fun is not limited to people by religious boundaries with almost every person taking part in it. Holi is also the start of a newer, warmer sporing season. The festival of Holi usually starts from one night to the next day and goes on till the afternoon.

The first evening is called Holika Dahan where people gather around a pyre and often prayers before setting it on fire. This signifies the burning of a Hindu demon named Holika. The second day is one of the most fun celebrations where people drench themselves in colours. Here are some of the wishes you could share with your loved ones on the occasion of Holi.

Holi wishes in Sanskrit

Holi image in Sanskrit pic.twitter.com/MPHvpMU8fA — Dr. Manas Ranjan Sahu (@DrManasRanjanS1) March 9, 2020

रंगोत्सवस्य शुभाशयाः।

So many colors, so many differences within us & yet we'll all treat them equal. We'll burn all negative thoughts, intentions. We will be positive and we will spread the positive energy with colors. #sanskrit #होली #holi #festivalofcolors #holi2019 pic.twitter.com/KLFrA8rT0h — ReSanskrit (@ReSanskrit) March 20, 2019

