Holika Dahan In Ahmedabad - Timings, Significance, And Everything You Need To Know

Gujarat is known for its vibrant Holi celebrations. The state is known to celebrate this festival with incredible enthusiasm. In India, every city has its unique way of celebrating this festival, which makes the festival of Holi quite interesting. Holika Dahan in Ahmedabad is particularly unique for the fact that people here play during this festival with incredible joy. However, the ritual has a special significance due to the Dahan ritual being so sacred and revered.

Holika Dahan in Ahmedabad: Details

Chotti Holi

The Holika Dahan in Ahmedabad begins before the arrival of Holi on this particular day. Chotti Holi is also called Holika Dahan, where people light up a bonfire to celebrate the victory of good over evil. This is a time of immense joy for people to forget all their differences and hug each other. After Holika Dahan, people also apply colours to the cheeks; however, the actual colour war begins the next day.

Holi Eve at Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency is known for its grandeur and extravagant hotels. This year they have decided to celebrate the Holika Dahan with everyone. The entry for this event is free and open to all.

Venue: March 9, 2020, | 7 pm Tinello Lawns, Hyatt Regency, Ashram Road

Holi in a forest

This unique experience is something one must indulge themselves in. The organisers promise an evening filled with dancing, singing and enjoyment at the Polo forest in Ahmedabad. Besides that, the bonfire dinner too is something which is hard to miss. The prices start from ₹1399 and this includes a two-day event covering Holika Dahan and Holi as well.

Holi with special children

The celebration of Holi is an auspicious time and a cause for enjoyment. This year, Little Finger has organised a special Holi celebration with differently-abled children. From the Dahan celebrations to the Holi festival, spend your time with the children for an amazing experience.

Venue: Little Finger, M-105 Hira Anand Complex, Gordhanwadi Char Rasta, Kankaria, Maninagar, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad, India 380022, Ahmedabad, India

Holika Dahan in Ahmedabad timings:

Bhadra Punchha - 09:37 AM to 10:38 AM

Bhadra Mukha - 10:38 AM to 12:19 PM

Holika Dahan during Pradosh with Udaya Vyapini Purnima

Purnima Tithi Begins - 03:03 AM on Mar 09, 2020

Purnima Tithi Ends - 11:17 PM on Mar 09, 2020

Holika Dahan 2020

There are several Holi related stories as to why the Dahan is conducted; however, the most popular of all is the story of Prahlada. The story speaks of a young Prahlada who was a devotee of Lord Vishnu. Prahlada was the son of a demon, Hiranyakashipu, and his wife Kayadhu. However, he was born and brought up under the guidance of Sage Narada when Hiranyakashipu was busy trying to please Lord Brahma in order to attain immortality.

Hiranyakashipu was against his son for being a devotee of Lord Vishnu. Therefore, he asked for the assistance of his sister Holika, a lady demon, to kill Prahlada. Holika had a divine shawl gifted by Brahma to protect her from fire. Holika, therefore, made a devious plan and lured Prahlada into the flames. However, due to a miracle, the divine shawl protected Prahlada while Holika burned in the flames.