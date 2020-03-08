Is Holika Dahan A Dry Day? Know All About The Rest Of The Dry Days In 2020!

The Government of India has shortlisted a number of festivals and has prohibited the sale of alcoholic drinks on these days. Pertaining to this, the government orders the liquor shops to remain closed on such days with respect to religious or patriotic and general public safety reasons. Those days are known as dry days. Read on to find about whether the upcoming festivals of Holika Dahan and Holi are considered as dry days in India.

Is Holika Dahan a dry day?

Holika Dahan is not considered as a dry day officially. Holika Dahan refers to a day before Holi where a pyre is made and a symbolic asura named Holika is burnt to resemble the burning of all the negativities in life. While Holi is the festival celebrated in the next day to celebrate the killing of Holika by Lord Vishnu. On this day, people apply colours to each other to celebrate life and spread positivity in the form of colours.

Is today a dry day?

Today, i.e. March 8, 2020, is not observed a dry day. However, in the coming days, Holi is going to be a dry day which falls on March 10. So if you are thinking about any party, you should better stock up.

Holi has been one of such festivals which is on the list of Government's Dry Days. Selling of any kind of alcoholic drinks is prohibited on this day. This is taken as a precaution to avoid unwanted circumstances like accidents and fights on such occasions.

Dry days list 2020

The government has a predetermined set of days which enlists the days observed as dry days.

The upcoming dry days' list starts with Holi that falls on March 10.

After Holi, the dry day will be observed on Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Maharashtra Day, Buddha Purnima, Eid Ul Fitr, Bakrid, Janmashtami, Independence Day, Muharram, Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Eid e Milad, Diwali, Guru Nanak Jayanti and Christmas.

