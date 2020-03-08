Holika Dahan Wishes To To Greet Your Friends And Family With

Holi is one of the biggest festivals celebrated by the Hindus. It is a two-day festival. On the first day, in the night Holika Dahan takes place where a heap of wooden planks is burnt as a symbol of burning Holika.

According to Hindu mythology, Holika was the evil creature who wanted to kill Lord Vishnu's devotee Prahlad and he was saved by Lord Vishnu as he burnt Holika alive. This day is celebrated as the symbol of burning all the evils of the society and also the demons present inside an individual.

The next day is known as Dhulandi which is a celebration of the victory of good over evil. This day is celebrated by putting colours over each other. Here are a few Holika Dahan wishes to celebrate the occasion right with your family.

Holika Dahan wishes

Let’s burn our all bad things in our life with this Holika Dahan. I wish you all a very Happy Holika Dahan.

Holi is the time to develop understanding and love for each other. Here, is a platform for u all to renew your friendship and to express heart.

May the fire of Holi purify your heart, may the colours, colour your life, may the sweets, sweeten the journey of your life. Happy Holika Dahan 2020.

May God gift you all the colours of life, colours of joy, colours of happiness, colours of friendship, colours of love and all other colours you want to paint in your life. Happy Holika Dahan 2020.

Hey Lord Vishnu! as you saved your devotee Prahlad from the evil Holika, the same way we pray to you to save our family and friends. May Lord Vishnu answer all your prayers today. Happy Holika Dahan 2020

Today on this day of Holika Dahan, I wish to burn all my grudges and grievings. Let's make a colourful start with this Holi. Happy Holika Dahan to you and your family.

