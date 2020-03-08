The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Holika Dahan Wishes To To Greet Your Friends And Family With

Festivals

Holika Dahan wishes are all about symbolising the fire of Holi and burning all the evils of the society. Here are a few Holika Dahan wishes to celebrate.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
holika dahan wishes

Holi is one of the biggest festivals celebrated by the Hindus. It is a two-day festival. On the first day, in the night Holika Dahan takes place where a heap of wooden planks is burnt as a symbol of burning Holika.

According to Hindu mythology, Holika was the evil creature who wanted to kill Lord Vishnu's devotee Prahlad and he was saved by Lord Vishnu as he burnt Holika alive. This day is celebrated as the symbol of burning all the evils of the society and also the demons present inside an individual. 

The next day is known as Dhulandi which is a celebration of the victory of good over evil. This day is celebrated by putting colours over each other. Here are a few Holika Dahan wishes to celebrate the occasion right with your family. 

Holika Dahan wishes

  • Let’s burn our all bad things in our life with this Holika Dahan. I wish you all a very Happy Holika Dahan.
  • Holi is the time to develop understanding and love for each other. Here, is a platform for u all to renew your friendship and to express heart.

Also Read| Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas play Holi in style; Decoding Nickyanka's look

  • May the fire of Holi purify your heart, may the colours, colour your life, may the sweets, sweeten the journey of your life. Happy Holika Dahan 2020.

Also Read| Priyanka Chopra-Nick’s holi to Kareena's IG debut: Read all the B'Town news from this week

  • May God gift you all the colours of life, colours of joy, colours of happiness, colours of friendship, colours of love and all other colours you want to paint in your life. Happy Holika Dahan 2020.

  • Hey Lord Vishnu! as you saved your devotee Prahlad from the evil Holika, the same way we pray to you to save our family and friends. May Lord Vishnu answer all your prayers today. Happy Holika Dahan 2020

  • Today on this day of Holika Dahan, I wish to burn all my grudges and grievings. Let's make a colourful start with this Holi. Happy Holika Dahan to you and your family. 

Also Read| Things to do in Bangalore this weekend: Holi Parties, breezy brunch and so much more

Also Read| Holi 2020: Tips on how to take care of your hair after playing with colours

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Amit shah
HM AMIT SHAH HAILS INDIA EVES
Allahabad HC
YOGI GOVT'S DAMAGE RECOVERY STALLED
Women's day
PM MODI'S #SHEINSPIRESUS MOVEMENT
Kamala
HARRIS ENDORSES JOE BIDEN
International Women’s Day 2020: 'Generation Equality' talks about equality as norm
WOMEN'S DAY THEME TALKS EQUALITY
Hardik Pandya
PANDYA, DHAWAN MAKE COMEBACK