Holika Dahan Quotes You Can Send To Your Loved Ones On The Auspicious Occasion

Holi is counted amidst the much-awaited festivals of the year. With Holi 2020 just around the corner, your preparations for Holika Dahan, and Holi itself must be in full throttle. The day prior Holi is called as Choti Holi or the day of Holika Dahan. This year Holika Dahan will be observed on March 9. The Holika Dahan Puja Muhurat will start at 6 pm and end by 8:27 pm.

Read: Holi 2020: Post-holi Skincare Tips You Need To Follow To Avert Any Skin Damage

On the occasion of Holika Dahan people commemorate the victory of good over evil by burning bunches of haystacks compiled together. They consider the haystacks to be the demoness Holika and burn it. Post, that people play Holi with gulaal and water to rejoice.

Holika Dahan Quotes

These Holika Dahan quotes and Holika Dahan wishes convey what the festival means to you. Hence sharing these Holika Dahan quotes will make them feel your presence even if you are not able to meet them on the festival of colours Holi. Take a look-

अच्छाई की जीत हुई है, हार गयी आज बुराई है,

देखो होलिका दहन आज शुभ घडी आयी है ।

होलिका दहन के साथ ही आप सभी के दुखो का नाश हो !

होलीका दहन की सभी लोगो को ढेर सारी शुभकामनाये !

तुमको मिले आशीष प्रभु का रहो सदा ख़ुशी से मगन,

तुमको और तुम्हारे परिवार को मुबारक हो होलिका दहन ।

Read: Holi 2020: Take A Look At Some Holi Skin Care Tips To Enjoy The Festival Of Colours

मै भी बचू और तुम भी बचो,

बुराइया छुए तो जल जाये,

तुम भी मनाओ मै भी मनाऊ,

आओ मिलकर होलिका दहन मनाये।

होली जली है बुराई के रूप में,

बचे है प्रह्लाद सच्चाई के रूप में,

खुश रहे आप दुनिया में हमेशा ,

यही कामना करते है, होलिका दहन के रूप में।

Read: Holi Decoration Ideas For School Bulletin Boards, Corridors And More; Read On

होलिका दहन के साथ ही आप सभी के दुखो का नाश हो !

होलीका दहन की सभी लोगो को ढेर सारी शुभकामनाये !

हे प्रभु तुम रहना सदा मेरे मन में,

दूर रहे बुराइया सदा पुरे जन में,

होलिका दहन में यही कामना मेरी,

सुख शांति हो मेरे देश के कण कण में।

Read: Holi 2020: Here Are Some Tips And Tricks To Remove Stains From Your Sofa Sets