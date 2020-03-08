How To Do Holika Dahan Puja 2020? Know About Ingredients Required, Process & More; Read

Holi is celebrated as the festival of colours. People splash coloured water on each other to celebrate the victory of good over evil. The festival also signifies the beginning of the harvest season. It is celebrated across the country for two days.
The first day is known as Chotti Holi or Holika Dahan. It is believed that all types of fear can be overcome by performing Holika Puja. Chotti Holi is celebrated a day before Holi and this year (2020) it is on March 9. Read to know more about how to perform Holika Dahan pooja.
Also Read | Holi 2020: Tips On How To Take Care Of Your Hair After Playing With Colours
The key ingredients required for the Holi Puja are coconut, rice, beads, water, cow dung, raw cotton thread, moong, and incense sticks. Several people also use the water of holy river Ganga for the puja. Performing the puja at the correct time will help you seek blessings of god while doing puja at the wrong time might be considered inauspicious.
The worshipper should keep all the required ingredients of the puja in a plate along with some water. The person performing the puja must sit facing the north or the east direction and chant the mantras while offering the ingredients. Usually, during the puja, five or seven rounds of cotton yarns are tied to the bonfire. After completing the puja, people seek blessings of their elders and Lord Vishnu.
Also Read | Holi 2020: Post-holi Skincare Tips You Need To Follow To Avert Any Skin Damage
Also Read | Holi 2020: Take A Look At Some Holi Skin Care Tips To Enjoy The Festival Of Colours
The shubh muhurat of Holika Dahan this year is said to be from 6:22 pm to 8:49 pm. The Purnima tithi will start at 3:03 am and will end at 11:17 pm on the same day that is Monday, March 9, 2020. Performing the Puja according to the time is important.
Also Read | Things To Do In Bangalore This Weekend: Holi Parties, Breezy Brunch And So Much More