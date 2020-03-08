Holika Dahan Time 2020: Know When To Perform The Pooja On This Auspicious Occasion

Holi is celebrated as the festival of colours. On this auspicious occasion, people splash water and put colours on each other to celebrate the victory of good over evil. The festival also signifies the beginning of the harvest season. It is celebrated over the course of around two days.

The first evening is known as Chotti Holi or Holika Dahan. It is believed that all types of fear can be overcome by performing Holika Puja. Chotti Holi is celebrated a day before Holi and this year (2020) it is on March 9. Read to know about Holika Dahan timings.

Holika Dahan Time 2020

The festivities start on the evening of the Purnima falling in the Vikram Samvat calendar, in the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna. On the day of Holika Dahan, a bonfire is lit, which signifies the burning of bad spirits. The timings on Monday, March 9, 2020, is from 6:26 pm to 8:52 pm. The Purnima tithi will start at 3:03 am and end at 11:17 pm, according to a leading site.

Holika Dahan significance

Holika Dahan is honoured by burning Holika. It is believed that Prahlad, who was one of the devotees of Lord Vishu, was saved by the Lord himself from the demon Holika, on this day. Hence, Holika Dahan is celebrated by burning a dummy of Holika. The story of Prahlad is a testament of the power of devotion over the evil as Prahlad never lost his faith in Lord Vishu.

How to do Holika Dahan Puja

Holika Dahan Puja can be performed at any location

On the Vasant Panchami day, a log of wood is kept at an open public place

People extend the log centre with branches of trees, dried leaves, twigs and other flammable material.

On the day of Holika Dahan, an image of Holika and Prahlad is placed on the huge pile of woods.

Image of Holika is made of flammable material while Prahlad's image is made of non-flammable material.

On the eve of Holi, the pile of wood is set on fire and the people chant Rakshoghna Mantras of the Rig Veda to cast away the evil spirits.

In the next morning, leftover ashes are collected by people. These ashes are considered holy and are tainted on the limbs of the body as Holi Prasad.

Tainting of the ashes on the body limbs is considered as an act of purification.

