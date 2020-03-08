Holika Dahan Time 2020: Know When To Perform The Pooja On This Auspicious Occasion

Holi is celebrated as the festival of colours. On this auspicious occasion, people splash water and put colours on each other to celebrate the victory of good over evil. The festival also signifies the beginning of the harvest season. It is celebrated over the course of around two days.
The first evening is known as Chotti Holi or Holika Dahan. It is believed that all types of fear can be overcome by performing Holika Puja. Chotti Holi is celebrated a day before Holi and this year (2020) it is on March 9. Read to know about Holika Dahan timings.
The festivities start on the evening of the Purnima falling in the Vikram Samvat calendar, in the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna. On the day of Holika Dahan, a bonfire is lit, which signifies the burning of bad spirits. The timings on Monday, March 9, 2020, is from 6:26 pm to 8:52 pm. The Purnima tithi will start at 3:03 am and end at 11:17 pm, according to a leading site.
Holika Dahan is honoured by burning Holika. It is believed that Prahlad, who was one of the devotees of Lord Vishu, was saved by the Lord himself from the demon Holika, on this day. Hence, Holika Dahan is celebrated by burning a dummy of Holika. The story of Prahlad is a testament of the power of devotion over the evil as Prahlad never lost his faith in Lord Vishu.
