How Many Turkeys Are Eaten On Thanksgiving Day? See Details Here

Thanksgiving 2020 will be celebrated in the USA on November 26. The day is an annual national holiday in North American continent. The day is observed to celebrate the harvest and other blessings of the year that has passed. Thanksgiving 2020 is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. The families gather together and enjoy a feast of delicacies. The Turkey bird is an integral part of Thanksgiving dinner in the USA.

Most of the dinners in the USA include turkey as the people feast on it. Carving the Thanksgiving turkey and eating with the family has been a part of most of the households in the country. On the occasion of Thanksgiving 2020, a lot of people have been wondering about the Thanksgiving turkey and have been curious to know how many turkeys are eaten on Thanksgiving day. For all the people who are thinking about it, here is everything you need to know.

How many turkeys are eaten on Thanksgiving day

The National Turkey Federation, NTF has estimated that approximately 46 million turkeys are eaten at every Thanksgiving. The holiday is followed by 22 million turkeys at Christmas and 19 million at Easter. According to a report by NTF, 95 per cent of Americans who were surveyed eat turkey at Thanksgiving. The report also mentioned that the average weight of turkeys purchased for Thanksgiving is 15 pounds which adds up to around 675 million pounds of turkey which are consumed in the US on thanksgiving. The leftover turkey from thanksgiving is served in several forms. The most popular ways of serving the leftover turkey are sandwiches, soups or stews, salads, casseroles and stir-fry.

Thanksgiving dinner

It is considered that the annual feast is in honour of the first Thanksgivings in America. It was done in Virginia in the year 1619 and in 1621 when colonists in Plymouth, Massachusetts, later known as the Pilgrims, shared a meal with the Wampanoag Indians, who were native to the land. In 1863, president Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving as a national holiday. The day is celebrated in various ways across the countries. Some of the people write down the things that they are thankful for and then read it out aloud. People will also wish each other a Happy Thanksgiving 2020 to celebrate the day.

Image Credits: Unsplash