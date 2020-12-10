Human Rights Day 2020: Quotes, messages and images to share with everyone

Quick links:
Every year people across the world observe Human Rights Day on December 10, when the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights or UDHR in 1948. As per the official website of the United Nations, UDHR is a milestone document which tells the inalienable rights that everyone has as a human being regardless of their race, gender, colour, religion, language, national or social origin, birth or another status. Available in over 500 languages, it is the most translated document in the world.
The theme for Human Rights Day 2020 is relatable to the COVID-19 pandemic. It targets the need to build back better by ensuring Human Rights, which are essential for the recovery efforts. The focus is one reaching global goals by creating equal opportunities for all, addressing the failures exploited by COVID-19 pandemic, and use human rights standards to tackle inequalities, exclusion and discrimination. So, we have mentioned some of the Human Rights Day quotes, messages, and images to celebrate this occasion. Check out:
✊"#HumanRightsDay!🙌— International Day of Conscience (@icday2020) December 7, 2020
We were born as gifts from God. #Love and #peace be in our hearts! Let’s do the right thing and reflect upon ourselves by doing good deeds and correcting mistakes. Let’s stand up for #HumanRights with individual #conscience!"
-- Nu Nu Tun from Myanmar💞 pic.twitter.com/1sbTyjNnxN
IOPHR invites you to celebrate & reflect on #HumanRightsDay🌎— IOPHR (@IOPHRpress) December 2, 2020
"From Conflict to Unity - Learning from Beacons of the Past"
Thursday 10th December - 19:00 GMT / 14:00 ET
RSVP👇https://t.co/LtDPH5nyUc pic.twitter.com/LN23VwXkxA
🛑 “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”‼️‼️— International Day of Conscience (@icday2020) December 4, 2020
- Martin Luther King
African-American
civil rights activist💓#civilrights #justice #HumanRightsDay #HumanRights #ChangetheWorldwithConscience https://t.co/HcCDgHbpbj pic.twitter.com/lw4cFTiir2
💜“Human beings are human beings, just treat everyone like that.”— International Day of Conscience (@icday2020) December 6, 2020
-Hayley Williams💞#HumanRightsDay #HumanRights #ChangetheWorldWithConscience https://t.co/HcCDgHbpbj pic.twitter.com/FESJjU5SWM
Will participate to support women’s right on #HumanRightsDay #16Days pic.twitter.com/vYsN1WyaOo— Pooran Arbabi (@PooranArbabi) December 8, 2020
Thank you @Twitter for launching the emoji for #HumanRightsDay, which is on Dec 10!— UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) December 7, 2020
Let's ensure human rights are at the heart of #COVID19 recovery efforts. Learn about our campaign to #RecoverBetter: https://t.co/gJo56TqTf0 #StandUp4HumanRights pic.twitter.com/VBZnAZWkaz
