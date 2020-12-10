Every year people across the world observe Human Rights Day on December 10, when the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights or UDHR in 1948. As per the official website of the United Nations, UDHR is a milestone document which tells the inalienable rights that everyone has as a human being regardless of their race, gender, colour, religion, language, national or social origin, birth or another status. Available in over 500 languages, it is the most translated document in the world.

The theme for Human Rights Day 2020 is relatable to the COVID-19 pandemic. It targets the need to build back better by ensuring Human Rights, which are essential for the recovery efforts. The focus is one reaching global goals by creating equal opportunities for all, addressing the failures exploited by COVID-19 pandemic, and use human rights standards to tackle inequalities, exclusion and discrimination. So, we have mentioned some of the Human Rights Day quotes, messages, and images to celebrate this occasion. Check out:

Human Rights Day 2020: Quotes, messages and images to share with everyone

Human Rights Day Quotes

“When the fundamental principles of human rights are not protected, the centre of our institution no longer holds. It is they that promote development that is sustainable; peace that is secure; and lives of dignity.” – Former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein

“Activism works. So what I’m telling you to do now, is to act. Because no one is too small to make a difference.” -Greta Thunberg, Swedish climate change activist and Amnesty International Ambassador of Conscience

“To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity.”- Nelson Mandela, South African civil rights activist

“The rights of every man are diminished when the rights of one man are threatened.” – John F. Kennedy

"It means a great deal to those who are oppressed to know that they are not alone. Never let anyone tell you that what you are doing is insignificant." - Desmond Tutu, South African civil rights activist

“When you deprive people of their right to live in dignity, to hope for a better future, to have control over their lives, when you deprive them of that choice, then you expect them to fight for these rights.” – Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan

“Freedom means the supremacy of human rights everywhere. Our support goes to those who struggle to gain those rights or keep them. Our strength is our unity of purpose. To that high concept, there can be no end save victory.” – Franklin D. Roosevelt

“Our hopes for a more just, safe, and peaceful world can only be achieved when there is universal respect for the inherent dignity and equal rights of all members of the human family.” – UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

“Where, after all, do universal human rights begin? In small places, close to home – so close and so small that they cannot be seen on any maps of the world. … Unless these rights have meaning there, they have little meaning anywhere. Without concerned citizen action to uphold them close to home, we shall look in vain for progress in the larger world.” – Eleanor Roosevelt

"Peace can only last where human rights are respected, where the people are fed, and where individuals and nations are free."- 14th Dalai Lama

“A political struggle that does not have women at the heart of it, above it, below it, and within it is no struggle at all."- Arundhati Roy, Indian author

Human Rights Day messages

Here are Human Rights Day messages for Happy Human Rights Day celebration

I wish you Happy Human Rights Day. I hope your rights are protected and you get happiness and peace in your State.

Wishing you a Happy Human Rights Day on this glorious occasion. Always be yourself and stand up for your rights as everyone has the freedom to express themselves well.

I wish you a happy Human Rights Day. May this day be an occasion to honor our rights and stand up for them and celebrate them to the fullest.

Human Rights Day reminds us of our powers to stop any injustice or abuse by any authority. Let us come together to celebrate those powerful rights.

If you are right, stand up for yourself and your individuality. Never stop from speaking the truth you know and you see. Have a Happy Human Rights Day.

Human Rights Day images

Here are Human Rights Day images for Happy Human Rights Day celebration

✊"#HumanRightsDay!🙌

We were born as gifts from God. #Love and #peace be in our hearts! Let’s do the right thing and reflect upon ourselves by doing good deeds and correcting mistakes. Let’s stand up for #HumanRights with individual #conscience!"



-- Nu Nu Tun from Myanmar💞 pic.twitter.com/1sbTyjNnxN — International Day of Conscience (@icday2020) December 7, 2020

IOPHR invites you to celebrate & reflect on #HumanRightsDay🌎



"From Conflict to Unity - Learning from Beacons of the Past"



Thursday 10th December - 19:00 GMT / 14:00 ET



RSVP👇https://t.co/LtDPH5nyUc pic.twitter.com/LN23VwXkxA — IOPHR (@IOPHRpress) December 2, 2020

Also read: On International Democracy Day 2020, Netizens Send 'warm Wishes' To China And Pakistan

Also read: 'Rhinos Are Land Unicorns; Big And Gentle Giants,' Say Netizens On World Rhino Day 2020

Thank you @Twitter for launching the emoji for #HumanRightsDay, which is on Dec 10!



Let's ensure human rights are at the heart of #COVID19 recovery efforts. Learn about our campaign to #RecoverBetter: https://t.co/gJo56TqTf0 #StandUp4HumanRights pic.twitter.com/VBZnAZWkaz — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) December 7, 2020

Also read: World Rose Day 2020: Cake Décor Ideas Courtesy Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouri

Also read: World Ozone Day 2020: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Important Day