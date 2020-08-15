Independence Day 2020 Status And Messages You Can Share On Social Media

India celebrates its Independence Day on August 15 every year. This day is a national holiday in the country and is held in order to celebrate the nation's independence from British rule. On August 15, 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru, who was the first Prime Minister of India, hoisted the Indian National Flag above the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi.

On each subsequent Independence Day, the then present Prime Minister customarily raises the flag and gives an address to the nation. Independence Day is often observed throughout India with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, and many cultural events, as it is a national holiday. Independence Day is a day for great pride for all the Indians. Here are some of the Independence Day 2020 status and messages to send to your loved ones to mark the day.

Independence Day 2020- Status and Messages

We will always preserve the freedom for which our freedom fighters laid down their lives. Happy Independence Day.

Let us all work hard to make India the best nation in the world. Happy Independence Day.

Our freedom fighters had a dream for the country. Let us realise that dream by working hard for the development of our motherland. Happy Independence Day.

Our freedom fighters gave us a great lesson. Never to lose hope no matter how tough the situation is. Happy Independence Day.

Today we are free because of the efforts of our freedom fighters. We promise that we will always cherish our freedom. Happy Independence Day.

Thank God, we were born in free India. This is because of the sacrifices made by our great freedom fighters. Happy Independence Day.

Our ancestors taught us to keep our heads high. Let us make a pledge that we will never again become slaves. Happy Independence Day.

The invaders subjugated us but they were never able to break our spirit. Wishing you a very happy Independence Day.

It is because of the vision of our great leaders that India is today striving ahead in all spheres. Happy Independence Day.

Never forget the sacrifices made by our valiant freedom fighters for the independence of our great nation. Wishing everyone a happy Independence Day.

