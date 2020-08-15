Happy Independence Day Quotes One Can Share On August 15

India will celebrate its 74th Independence Day on August 15 this year. This day is a national holiday in the country and is held in order to celebrate the nation's independence from over 200 years of British rule. August 15 is the day when the provisions of the Indian Independence Act 1947 transferred legislative sovereignty to the Indian Constituent Assembly. Thus, naturally, August 15 is a day of great pride for all the Indians. Below we have listed down some Independence Day Quotes that you can share on the day.

Independence Day Quotes

Thousands laid down their lives so that our country can celebrate this day. Never forget their sacrifices.

Freedom is something that money cannot buy, it’s the result of the struggles of many brave hearts. Let us honour them today and always.

It makes my heart beat with pride, to see the colours of Independence Day spreading happiness and great joys all around. May the glory of Independence Day be with you, forever.

On this special day here is wishing our dreams of a new tomorrow come true. May your Independence Day be filled with patriotic spirit.

We celebrate the bravery of our fathers and their gift of freedom. Long may our flag wave.

Remember the sacrifice of our freedom fighters that formed this country. Rejoice and celebrate this day with pride. Independence Day greetings sent specially for you and your entire family.

This Independence Day, let us take a pledge to protect the peace and unity of our great nation.

By uniting, we stand, by dividing we fall. Independence Day is a good time to think about who we are and how we got here.

I am always full of pride wherever I am. I walk with my head held high because I know I live in a free country. I do not and will never take this freedom for granted because it was purchased with a martyr’s blood. They gave it all, left the comfort of their homes, the love of their families and the hope of life for my freedom.

