Indian Navy Day 2020: Here Are Quotes, Images & Wishes To Share With All

Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year to recognise the achievements and contribution of the Indian Navy during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. This year's theme of Navy Day is 'Indian Navy Combat Ready, Credible & Cohesive'. December 4 was chosen to be celebrated as Navy Day because on that day in 1971, Indian Navy undertook Operation Trident during which four Pakistan Navy vessels including PNS Khaibar were sunk. Operation Trident was an offensive operation launched by the Indian Navy to target Pakistan's port city Karachi in a strategic move to win the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.

ALSO READ| Indian Navy To Procure More Submarines And Other Assets To Boost Combat Prowess: Naval Chief

Indian Navy day quotes

"We are safe because we have our Navy protecting us each and every moment. Salute to our Navy and best wishes on Indian Navy Day"

"Let us celebrate Indian Navy Day by saluting all the women and men in the Navy for their bravery, dedication and patriotism"

"On Indian Navy Day, let us salute all the heroes who brought us freedom and all the heroes who are protecting it"

"Freedom in mind & words, Pride in our hearts, Memories in our souls, Lets salute, the nation on navy day!!"

“We are a big nation, stretching from sea to land and with a navy that is so strong”

ALSO READ| Navy Day 2020: Indian Navy 'reaffirms Commitment To Nation', Says Its 'combat-ready'

Indian Navy day wishes

Give us a chance to celebrate proudly the administration rendered to the country By Our daring and magnanimous warriors – The Men In White! Many many happy returns of the day.

Give us a chance to observe Indian Navy Day by saluting all the navy men for their valiance, commitment and energy. Cheerful Indian Navy Day.

A decent Navy isn’t an incitement to war. It is the surest surety of peace. I express gratitude toward Indian navy fro keeping this peace. For keeping us safe. Happy Navy Day!!!

The Navy is considerably more than a job; much more than administration to country. It is a lifestyle. It gets in your blood.

The navy resembles a communist nation. Productivity isn’t a piece of the language. They give their best to protect us. Happy navy day to everyone.

The Navy dispatch returned flame in the wake of being terminated upon. Nobody wants war. They guard us to have peace in the nation. Happy Navy Day.

The Navy is old and insightful. They are such an amazing force who can handle both ships, ammunitions and fighter jets.

We can see the dawn openly and we can hear the stream water sound calmly; as we have our opportunity. We have brave men who protect our country. Men in white are the Bravehearts

Opportunity In Mind And Words, Pride In Our Hearts, Memories In Our Souls, Let’s Salute the Nation, On The Navy Day Happy Indian Navy Day 2020

Indian Navy day Images

In-story Image credits: Shutterstock

ALSO READ| Navy Day 2020: PM Modi, Amit Shah & Other Leaders Hail Indian Navy For Its Contribution

As a part of the Navy Week 2020, Western Naval Command has organised a virtual tour of the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya along with a virtual tour of destroyer INS Mysore. Apart from that, several other activities have been organised by the Indian Navy along with interviews of Gallantry Award Winner, Navy Day special film that includes Beating Retreat Ceremony, Naval Symphonic Band Performance as well as the screening of a short film on the 1971 Naval Action titled 'That Glorious Night' that will be screened across Mumbai and its suburbs. Indian Navy also held an entire Navy Week under which several activities were conducted including sapling plantation, blood donation camp and a special webinar on 'Indian Navy - A Way of Life'. Happy Indian Navy Day 2020.

ALSO READ| Navy Day 2020: Navy Chief Says Indian Navy Is 'combat-ready' For Any Challenges From China