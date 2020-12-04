Last Updated:

Indian Navy Day 2020 Images And Status To Greet Friends And Family

Indian Navy Day 2020: Here are some of the Indian Navy Day images and status for you to greet your friends and family

Indian Navy Day is celebrated every year on December 4 to recognise the role and achievements of Indian Navy in the country. The Indian Navy is a well-balanced and cohesive three-dimensional force, capable of operating above, on and under the surface of the oceans, efficiently safeguarding our national interests, as per the official website of Join Indian Navy. The Navy has three commands under the control of a Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief namely, The western Naval Command (Headquarters at Mumbai), The Eastern Naval Command (Headquarters at Vishakhapatnam), and The Southern Naval Command (Headquarters at Kochi).

The country celebrates Indian Navy Day on December 4, as on that day Indian Navy sank four Pakistani vessels PNS Khaibar during Operation Trident. It killed hundreds of Pakistani Navy personnel. So, we have compiled some of the Indian Navy Day images and greetings to wish Happy Indian Navy Day 2020 to friends and family on social media. Check out:

Happy Indian Navy Day 2020: Here are Indian Navy Day images and status to wish everyone

 

 

 

 

Indian Navy Day status

Check out Indian Navy Day status to wish friends and family 

"A country can be free if it has heroes guarding it with love for the nation in their hearts. Best wishes on Indian Navy Day"

"Navy Day greetings to all our valorous navy personnel and their families. The Indian navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. We also remember India’s rich maritime tradition over the centuries."

"Let us celebrate Indian Navy Day by saluting all the women and men in the Navy for their bravery, dedication and patriotism. We are safe because we have our Navy protecting us each and every moment. Happy Indian Navy Day 2020."

Indian Navy Day Significance 

On this day, the country pays tribute to bravehearts who lost their lives during the 1971 war. Moreover, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Navy launched 'Operation Samudra Setu' to bring Indian citizens back to the country via sea. 

