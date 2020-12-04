Indian Navy Day 2020 Images And Status To Greet Friends And Family

Quick links:
Indian Navy Day is celebrated every year on December 4 to recognise the role and achievements of Indian Navy in the country. The Indian Navy is a well-balanced and cohesive three-dimensional force, capable of operating above, on and under the surface of the oceans, efficiently safeguarding our national interests, as per the official website of Join Indian Navy. The Navy has three commands under the control of a Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief namely, The western Naval Command (Headquarters at Mumbai), The Eastern Naval Command (Headquarters at Vishakhapatnam), and The Southern Naval Command (Headquarters at Kochi).
The country celebrates Indian Navy Day on December 4, as on that day Indian Navy sank four Pakistani vessels PNS Khaibar during Operation Trident. It killed hundreds of Pakistani Navy personnel. So, we have compiled some of the Indian Navy Day images and greetings to wish Happy Indian Navy Day 2020 to friends and family on social media. Check out:
#indiannavyday2020 #IndianNavy Happy Navy day to all our fearless and vailant sea warriors who keep the country's coasts safe and who maintain our dominance in Indian Ocean Region🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ZAjTrxjxtH— karthikasharma (@karthikasharma1) December 4, 2020
HAPPY Indian NAVY DAY pic.twitter.com/ld3CU2fE8P— Gaurav Dangwal (@GauravDangwal18) December 3, 2020
On Navy Day, I extend my warm greetings to all our courageous personnel of the Indian Navy and their families.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 4, 2020
India is proud of our formidable blue water force for their unwavering commitment in protecting our marine borders and serving the nation during calamities. pic.twitter.com/dnTLvqsgWE
Greetings on Indian Navy Day! 🇮🇳🙏🏻— Kunal Shukal (@ikunalshukal) December 4, 2020
The saviour of Indian frontiers, we salute the India Navy for its exemplary valour and courage. #indiannavyday2020 pic.twitter.com/6WeZavlzWK
Happy @indiannavy Day!!— Kunal Shukal (@ikunalshukal) December 4, 2020
We are safe because we have our navy keeping us protected each and every moment!
Salute to our navy!
Jai Hind 🇮🇳#indiannavyday2020 #NavyDay2020 pic.twitter.com/nVaSDs7PQd
Greetings to our Guardian of indian Ocean, veterans sea warriors on day #IndianNavyDay on 4th Dec @indiannavy selfless service of our india 🇮🇳.— Setu Patel (@setu_patel94) December 3, 2020
Next year commissioned INS VIKRANT AIRCRAFT CARRIER pic.twitter.com/8NUXlANgkP
"On the occasion of #NavyDay2020 we reaffirm #IndianNavy's steadfast commitment to the service of the Nation and towards ensuring our Maritime Security & Territorial Integrity"— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 4, 2020
Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff & all personnel of Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/t6LWHUyvjm
"शं नो वरुणः "— DeadEye'Vihan (@KatiyarVihan) December 4, 2020
Indian Navy Day
Salute our valiant Navy soldiers for their spirit and dedication to wards safeguarding our marine borders and motherland#indiannavyday2020 #indiannavyday2020 @indiannavy @adgpi pic.twitter.com/wtTt0FBV0j
Let us celebrate Indian Navy Day by saluting all the women and men in the Navy for their bravery, dedication and patriotism.— Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) December 4, 2020
We are safe because we have our Navy protecting us each and every moment. #IndianNavyDay pic.twitter.com/xOLCzdRXky
#IndianAirForce wishes all ranks of @indiannavy and their families on the occasion of #IndianNavyDay2020.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 4, 2020
The Day commemorates #OpTrident by the Indian Navy on 04 Dec 1971.#Remembering1971 pic.twitter.com/WWaxsfihyl
On this day, the country pays tribute to bravehearts who lost their lives during the 1971 war. Moreover, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Navy launched 'Operation Samudra Setu' to bring Indian citizens back to the country via sea.
