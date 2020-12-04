Indian Navy Day 2020 Images And Status To Greet Friends And Family

Indian Navy Day is celebrated every year on December 4 to recognise the role and achievements of Indian Navy in the country. The Indian Navy is a well-balanced and cohesive three-dimensional force, capable of operating above, on and under the surface of the oceans, efficiently safeguarding our national interests, as per the official website of Join Indian Navy. The Navy has three commands under the control of a Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief namely, The western Naval Command (Headquarters at Mumbai), The Eastern Naval Command (Headquarters at Vishakhapatnam), and The Southern Naval Command (Headquarters at Kochi).

The country celebrates Indian Navy Day on December 4, as on that day Indian Navy sank four Pakistani vessels PNS Khaibar during Operation Trident. It killed hundreds of Pakistani Navy personnel. So, we have compiled some of the Indian Navy Day images and greetings to wish Happy Indian Navy Day 2020 to friends and family on social media. Check out:

Happy Indian Navy Day 2020: Here are Indian Navy Day images and status to wish everyone

#indiannavyday2020 #IndianNavy Happy Navy day to all our fearless and vailant sea warriors who keep the country's coasts safe and who maintain our dominance in Indian Ocean Region🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ZAjTrxjxtH — karthikasharma (@karthikasharma1) December 4, 2020

HAPPY Indian NAVY DAY pic.twitter.com/ld3CU2fE8P — Gaurav Dangwal (@GauravDangwal18) December 3, 2020

On Navy Day, I extend my warm greetings to all our courageous personnel of the Indian Navy and their families.



India is proud of our formidable blue water force for their unwavering commitment in protecting our marine borders and serving the nation during calamities. pic.twitter.com/dnTLvqsgWE — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 4, 2020

Greetings on Indian Navy Day! 🇮🇳🙏🏻

The saviour of Indian frontiers, we salute the India Navy for its exemplary valour and courage. #indiannavyday2020 pic.twitter.com/6WeZavlzWK — Kunal Shukal (@ikunalshukal) December 4, 2020

Happy @indiannavy Day!!



We are safe because we have our navy keeping us protected each and every moment!



Salute to our navy!



Jai Hind 🇮🇳#indiannavyday2020 #NavyDay2020 pic.twitter.com/nVaSDs7PQd — Kunal Shukal (@ikunalshukal) December 4, 2020

Greetings to our Guardian of indian Ocean, veterans sea warriors on day #IndianNavyDay on 4th Dec @indiannavy selfless service of our india 🇮🇳.



Next year commissioned INS VIKRANT AIRCRAFT CARRIER pic.twitter.com/8NUXlANgkP — Setu Patel (@setu_patel94) December 3, 2020

"On the occasion of #NavyDay2020 we reaffirm #IndianNavy's steadfast commitment to the service of the Nation and towards ensuring our Maritime Security & Territorial Integrity"

Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff & all personnel of Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/t6LWHUyvjm — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 4, 2020

"शं नो वरुणः "

Indian Navy Day

Salute our valiant Navy soldiers for their spirit and dedication to wards safeguarding our marine borders and motherland#indiannavyday2020 #indiannavyday2020 @indiannavy @adgpi pic.twitter.com/wtTt0FBV0j — DeadEye'Vihan (@KatiyarVihan) December 4, 2020

Let us celebrate Indian Navy Day by saluting all the women and men in the Navy for their bravery, dedication and patriotism.



We are safe because we have our Navy protecting us each and every moment. #IndianNavyDay pic.twitter.com/xOLCzdRXky — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) December 4, 2020

#IndianAirForce wishes all ranks of @indiannavy and their families on the occasion of #IndianNavyDay2020.

The Day commemorates #OpTrident by the Indian Navy on 04 Dec 1971.#Remembering1971 pic.twitter.com/WWaxsfihyl — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 4, 2020

Indian Navy Day status

Check out Indian Navy Day status to wish friends and family

"A country can be free if it has heroes guarding it with love for the nation in their hearts. Best wishes on Indian Navy Day"

"Navy Day greetings to all our valorous navy personnel and their families. The Indian navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. We also remember India’s rich maritime tradition over the centuries."

"Let us celebrate Indian Navy Day by saluting all the women and men in the Navy for their bravery, dedication and patriotism. We are safe because we have our Navy protecting us each and every moment. Happy Indian Navy Day 2020."

Also read: World Ozone Day 2020: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Important Day

Also read: On International Democracy Day 2020, Netizens Send 'warm Wishes' To China And Pakistan

Indian Navy Day Significance

On this day, the country pays tribute to bravehearts who lost their lives during the 1971 war. Moreover, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Navy launched 'Operation Samudra Setu' to bring Indian citizens back to the country via sea.

Also read: World Rose Day 2020: Cake Décor Ideas Courtesy Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouri

Also read: 'Rhinos Are Land Unicorns; Big And Gentle Giants,' Say Netizens On World Rhino Day 2020