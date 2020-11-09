International Accounting Day 2020 will take place on November 10, 2020, Tuesday. People celebrate this day to promote the accounting profession, which provides everyone with the opportunity to connect with their colleagues and give an opportunity for interested ones to work in this sector. International Accounting Day 2020 honours those who have been in their field. Moreover, it makes others aware of job opportunities in this industry. So, we have mentioned everything about International Accounting Day history, significance, and other details that you must check out right away.

International Accounting Day 2020: All about its history, significance, and celebration

International Accounting Day history

International Accounting Day 2020 first took place in 1972 by the San Diego chapter for the California Society of CPA’s or the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA). During that time, the organisation intended to inspire younger generations to realise the opportunities in the accounting field. Later on, in 1976, other groups involved celebrating this occasion. So, International Accounting Day 2020 became an official holiday, which people enjoyed all over the world.

International Accounting Day significance

Just like every other profession, accounting has positive points to consider. On International Accounting Day, people recognise the importance of accountants and their contributions to the smooth running of any business. It has numerous opportunities to attract candidates in this profession. People who are in this field or intend to pursue their career in it will celebrate happy International Accounting Day 2020 on November 10.

Happy International Accounting Day 2020 celebration

A lot can happen for the celebration of Happy International Accounting Day 2020. People can talk about the importance of this profession on social media by trending their hashtag related to the day and tagging their friends, family members, and colleagues in this field. They can share unknown facts and the contribution of accountants, to make professionals feel appreciated. People and organisations can also express gratitude to them and acknowledge their work. Moreover, people can give customised surprises including, gift cards, bonus, take them out for lunch or dinner, or provide benefits such as vacations, besides other perks.

