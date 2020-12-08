International Anti Corruption Day 2020 Quotes, Slogans, And Status To Celebrate This Day

International Anti Corruption Day takes place every year on December 9 to spread awareness. As corruption has been increasing day by day in the world, people celebrate this day as an initiative to put an end to this issue from the society. By understanding the ill-effects of Corruption, it focusses on the fight against the same with knowledge. People, groups, and organisations do different kinds of activities, create posters, and teach the new generation by raising awareness about Corruption. So, we have compiled some of the quotes, slogans, and status to wish your near and dear ones to celebrate International Anti Corruption Day 2020 that you must check out right away.

International Anti Corruption Day 2020: Here are some quotes, slogans, and status

International Anti Corruption Day quotes

“Corruption is paid by the poor” — Pope Francis.

“We need to tell each other our stories. We need to show that everyone — our neighbours, our families, our community leaders — everyone we know is touched by corruption.” - Jennifer Lawrence, actress.

Tomorrow, 9 December, we will be celebrating International Anti-Corruption Day 2020, and we count on you! 💙 We will show the world that we are #UnitedAgainstCorruption! pic.twitter.com/tAbOFnEO3m — Transparency Int'l (@anticorruption) December 8, 2020

“The duty of youth is to challenge corruption” — Kurt Cobain, Nirvana

“Integrity, transparency and the fight against corruption have to be part of the culture. They have to be taught as fundamental values.” — Angel Gurría, OECD secretary-general.

#Whistleblower protection is vital to tackle corruption and RECOVER with INTEGRITY.

This International Anti-Corruption Day #IACD2020 countries are encouraged to facilitate reports of #corruption and protect whistleblowers, especially during the pandemic. #UnitedAgainstCorruption pic.twitter.com/YxJnMfoQpI — UN Office on Drugs & Crime (@UNODC) December 6, 2020

“People’s indifference is the best breeding ground for corruption to grow” — Delia Ferreira, chair of Transparency International.

"Without strong watchdog institutions, impunity becomes the very foundation upon which systems of corruption are built. And if impunity is not demolished, all efforts to bring an end to corruption are in vain. “ — Rigoberta Menchú, Nobel Prize laureate.

“There are still those of us who work to overcome corruption and believe it to be possible” — Padmé Amidala, Star Wars.

EACC in partnership with stakeholders under the forum coordinated by @KLIF_Kenya welcomes all Kenyans to this year’s commemoration of International Anti-Corruption Day, which is held annually on December 9.



This year’s theme is RECOVER WITH INTEGRITY.#UnitedAgainstCorruption — EACC (@EACCKenya) December 2, 2020

“None of the main issues which humanity is facing will be resolved without access to information” — Christophe Deloire, secretary-general of Reporters Without Borders.

International Anti Corruption Day slogans

Corruption is like a ball of snow which increases in its size with every roll.

Always raise your voice against corruption.

International Anti Corruption Day inspires each one of us to stand against this social evil and make it a happier and healthier world to live in.

International Anti Corruption Day status

The worst disease in today’s world is corruption and the best remedy to cure this disease is transparency. Happy International Anti Corruption Day 2020.

The country with more laws is more corrupt and country with lesser laws is a less corrupt one.

It is quite sad that we have to celebrate Anti-Corruption Day. It is quite sad that there is corruption everywhere around us which is destroying our lives.

Power never corrupts people but it is the fear of losing power that makes them corrupt. Let us put an end to it on International Anti Corruption Day 2020.

