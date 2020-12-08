International Anti Corruption Day 2020 Quotes, Slogans, And Status To Celebrate This Day

Quick links:
International Anti Corruption Day takes place every year on December 9 to spread awareness. As corruption has been increasing day by day in the world, people celebrate this day as an initiative to put an end to this issue from the society. By understanding the ill-effects of Corruption, it focusses on the fight against the same with knowledge. People, groups, and organisations do different kinds of activities, create posters, and teach the new generation by raising awareness about Corruption. So, we have compiled some of the quotes, slogans, and status to wish your near and dear ones to celebrate International Anti Corruption Day 2020 that you must check out right away.
Tomorrow, 9 December, we will be celebrating International Anti-Corruption Day 2020, and we count on you! 💙 We will show the world that we are #UnitedAgainstCorruption! pic.twitter.com/tAbOFnEO3m— Transparency Int'l (@anticorruption) December 8, 2020
#Whistleblower protection is vital to tackle corruption and RECOVER with INTEGRITY.— UN Office on Drugs & Crime (@UNODC) December 6, 2020
This International Anti-Corruption Day #IACD2020 countries are encouraged to facilitate reports of #corruption and protect whistleblowers, especially during the pandemic. #UnitedAgainstCorruption pic.twitter.com/YxJnMfoQpI
EACC in partnership with stakeholders under the forum coordinated by @KLIF_Kenya welcomes all Kenyans to this year’s commemoration of International Anti-Corruption Day, which is held annually on December 9.— EACC (@EACCKenya) December 2, 2020
This year’s theme is RECOVER WITH INTEGRITY.#UnitedAgainstCorruption
