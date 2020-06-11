What Is National Loving Day? Know Its History, Significance, Celebration And More

National Loving Day is an annual celebration held on June 12 to honour the United States Supreme Court’s decision to strike down laws in several states that banned interracial marriage. Chief Justice Earl Warren wrote in the court's majority opinion that "the freedom to marry, or not marry, a person of another race resides with the individual, and cannot be infringed by the State”. Read ahead to know more about what is National Loving Day and its history and significance.

National Loving Day- History, Significance, and Celebration

The decision that led to celebrating National Loving Day was the culmination of the Loving v. Virginia case. It was a court case that involved Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial couple belonging to Virginia who tied the knot in 1958. As they were returning home from their own wedding, they got arrested for interracial marriage. The couple fought against the laws that forbid their partnership and ultimately won the right to marry each other, lawfully.

Richard and Mildred Loving’s determination towards making this wrongdoing right shaped the future of relationships in the country and also changed the lives of millions of Americans. Right from June 12, 1967, onwards, Americans were no longer prohibited from marrying someone they loved solely because they belonged to different races. At the time when the Supreme Court’s verdict was delivered, sixteen U.S. states still forbade interracial marriage. The National Loving Day was not celebrated until decades after the decision. In 2004, the idea of National Loving Day found its origin in Ken Tanabe, who grew up in an interracial family, having a Japanese father and a Belgian mother. He announced the day of celebration in hopes that it would bring together multi-ethnic families from around the world.

A documentary premiered on HBO on Valentine's Day 2012, that features rare contemporaneous photographs of the couple and details the history of the case and references to the National Loving Day. It was titled as The Loving Story. New York Times best-selling author Heidi W. Durrow co-organized the second-largest celebration of Loving Day in the country with Fanshen Cox DiGiovanni, during the annual Mixed Roots Film and Literary Festival. The annual flagship of the National Loving Day Celebration in New York City was featured in the BBC documentary series Our World in 2007, on the 40th anniversary of the Loving decision. Several cities and municipalities have issued proclamations officially recognizing National Loving Day as a holiday, including Washington, D.C., and Caroline County, Virginia, where the Lovings hailed from.

National Loving day is often celebrated with loved ones hosting a small barbecue party, or attending a festival with family and friends. Many people also celebrate the day by watching movies inspired by the day. The day celebrates love and one can indulge in whatever activity they wish to along with their loved ones in order to celebrate this day.