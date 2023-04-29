International Dance Day 2023: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Greetings, Quotes To Share

Each year on April 29, International Dance Day is celebrated with the goal of recognising dance in all of its forms. This day was established by the UNESCO-affiliated International Dance Council (CID), a non-profit organisation, in 1982. This goals are to promote dance participation and raise public awareness around its importance in both culture and the arts. Worldwide, people enjoy dancing, be it as a hobby or their profession. On International Dance Day 2023 share these quotes, images, messages and greetings for whom dance is passion.

When International Dance Day is Celebrated?

International Dance Day is celebrated on April 29 every year. Let us all take the opportunity to participate in dance activites and share the joy of dance with others.

International Dance Day 2023: Quotes to share

-- "Dancing is poetry with arms and legs." - Charles Baudelaire

-- "Dance first. Think later. It's the natural order." - Samuel Beckett

-- "Dance for yourself. If someone understands, good. If not, no matter." - Twyla Tharp

-- "Let us dance in the sun, wearing windflowers in our hair." - Susan Polis Schutz

-- "Those who dance are considered insane by those who cannot hear the music." - George Carlin

International Dance Day 2023: Wishes and Messages for the occasion

-- Dance is like breathing, it is like catharsis... Enjoy it to the fullest and let your feelings flow...Best wishes on International Dance Day.

-- Dance is the way to express your emotions and feelings and dance is also the way to enjoy your body... Wishing a very Happy International Dance Day.

-- Feel the rhythm and move your feet! Today, we celebrate the joy of dance.

-- Shake off your worries with a dance. Let's boogie on International Dance Day!

-- Dance is a universal language... Express yourself through movement. Happy International Dance Day!