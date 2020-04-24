International Dance Day: 5 Bollywood Choreographers Who Are Household Names

On April 29 every year on the birth anniversary of Jean-Georges Noverre, the father of modern ballet, International Dance Day is celebrated. The International Dance Day was co-founded by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI) and the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO in 1982.

A day to celebrate the spirit of dance, which knows no barriers, always acts as a bridge to bring people together through the language of dance. On the occasion of International dance day 2020, we bring to you the list of such Bollywood choreographers, who become household names after featuring on reality shows on the small screen. So let's take a look.

Bollywood choreographers whom you recognise through medium of Television

1. Remo D'Souza

Source: Remo Dsouza Instagram

Remo D'Souza is considered as one of the biggest names in the world of dance today. He is not just a choreographer, but a successful film director as well. Even though Remo had done some notable work in the Hindi Film Industry as a choreographer, it was his stint as a judge on Dance India Dance, which made him a household name. His humility made him the favourite on the show. Post that Remo D' Souza featured in several dance reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Dance Plus.

2. Geeta Kapur

Source: Geeta Kapur Instagram

Geeta Kapur aka Geeta Maa's journey from popular choreographer Farah Khan's assistant to an extraordinary Independent choreographer has been nothing short of miraculous. Geeta Kapur started her Television journey from Zee Tv's ground-breaking reality show DID. Her unique style of praising contestants on the show was the talk of the town. How can we not mention her "Stupendo fantabulously phantasmagorically magical performance" quote after every amazing performance!

3. Terence Lewis

Source: Terence Lewis Instagram

On the occasion of International Dance Day, there's no way we fail to mention the man who introduced contemporary dance form in India, Terence Lewis. The suave choreographer made the nation familiar with several new dance forms in the 2000 era from Aerial to Contemporary. Terence Lewis kickstarted his journey by featuring on Dance India Dance and was associated with the show for several seasons.

4. Marzi Pestonji

Source: Marzi Pestonji Instagram

Be it his wit, innocent charm or his much-loved Parsi accent, the audience fell in love with Master Marzi. People found him adorable when he became a judge of a reality show. His camaraderie and bittersweet with co-judge Mudassar Khan was widely adored. Marzi Pestonji also judged a successful season of the reality show Nach Baliye.

5. Mudassar Khan

Source: Mudassar Khan Instagram

Mudassar Khan, who started his career as a dancer also became a household name post his entry on a popular reality show. Known for cute looks and unmissable charm, Mudassar Khan has choreographed numerous Salman Khan songs like Character Dheela Hai, Dhinka Chika etc.