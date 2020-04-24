International Dance Day: 5 Indian Artists Who Made The Nation Proud On A Global Scale

Considered as one of the most important days in the life of an artist, the much-awaited International Dance Day 2020 is finally here. On April 29 each year, the International Dance Day is celebrated with a lot of gusto and enthusiasm across the globe. On this day people celebrate the spirit of dance, which unites them, irrespective of their cultural, social, and economic differences.

The international dance day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Jean-Georges Noverre, the father of modern ballet. On the occasion of International dance day 2020, let us take a look at the list of Indian artists who made us proud on a global scale.

Indian Artist Made Their Mark Internationally

1. Farah Khan

Source: Farah Khan Kunder Instagram

The reigning dance queen of Bollywood, who made the biggest superstars dance on her tunes, stunned the world when she collaborated with International sensation, Shakira. Farah Khan choreographed Shakira's chartbuster track Hips Don't Lie. By doing this she created a special niche for herself on a global scale.

2. Remo D'Souza

Source: Remo Dsouza Instagram

Remo D'Souza through his reality show Dance Plus, and movies like ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D collaborated with numerous International dancers, dance crews, He basically bridged the gap between the countries through their common language of dance. Furthermore, he also promoted artists from his show to participate in international reality shows, which was not possible until a few years back.

3. Kings United

Source: The Kings Instagram

On the occasion of International Dance Day, there is no way we fail to mention Kings United. The magnificent dance crew became a global sensation after bagging World of Dance Championship in 2019. Icons like Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, and Derek Hough cheered them throughout and were absolutely awestruck by their surreal performances.

4. V Unbeatable

Source: V.Unbeatable Dance Group Instagram

A dance crew from the streets of Mumbai became the winners of America's Got Talent in 2020. It was indeed a proud moment when V-Unbeatable dance crew lifted that winner's trophy. They won millions of hearts not only in America but across the globe.

5. Desi Hoppers

Source: Official Desi Hoppers Instagram

A hip hop dance crew from India left the Dance Universe awestruck with their marvellous performances in World of Dance Championship. Desi Hoppers mesmerized the audience with their dancing moves so much that they went on to become the Champions of World of Dance in 2015.