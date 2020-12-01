National Pollution Control Day 2020: Theme, Quotes And Images To Share With Your Family

The National Pollution Control Day 2020 is observed on December 2nd to spread awareness about pollution and its hazardous effects on our ecosystem. Every year, Pollution Control Day is observed ever since the disastrous accident of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy happened in 1984. The day also remembers the innocent lives of people who suffered due to the horrifying gas tragedy incident. The Bhopal Gas Tragedy occurred due to a gas leak on the night of December 2nd 1984 at the Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant in Madhya Pradesh. Read on for more information about National Pollution Control Day 2020 and check out some National Pollution Control Day quotes, images to share on December 2nd.

National Pollution Control Day 2020 Quotes

The National pollution control day theme is the sole goal of raising awareness towards the cause of pollution and the ways by which pollution could be decreased in the environment. Here are few quotes that one can share with their friends and family to advocate them about the importance of the day and why it is important for every individual to shift their attention to be aware of the different types of pollution that the environment is exposed to and the ways that we can contribute to managing the pollution as an individual.

"Environmental pollution is an incurable disease. It can only be prevented." -Barry Commoner

"Nature provides a free lunch, but only if we control our appetites." -William Ruckelshaus

"The activist is not the man who says the river is dirty. The activist is the man who cleans up the river." -Ross Perot

"The environment will continue to deteriorate until pollution practices are abandoned." -B. F. Skinner

"Water and air, the two essential fluids on which all life depends, have become global garbage cans." -Jacques Yves Cousteau

"The earth we abuse and the living things we kill will, in the end, take their revenge; for in exploiting their presence we are diminishing our future." -Marya Mannes

"We abuse land because we regard it as a commodity belonging to us. When we see land as a community to which we belong, we may begin to use it with love and respect." -Aldo Leopold

National Pollution Control Day Images

