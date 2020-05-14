International Day Of Families 2020: Theme, Significance And History

International Day of Families is celebrated on May 15, every year, since 1994. International Family Day 2020 will be celebrated on a Friday. The aim of International Families Day is to spread awareness about the benefits of the family systems to the masses. It is also observed to celebrate the importance of societies and cultures around the world.

International Day of Families theme 2020

The theme for International Families day 2020 is Families in Development. In the year 1995, during the conferences held in Beijing and Copenhagen, there was a proposal to portray the importance of families and their roles in social development. The committee thus agreed to specify its worldwide observance as an initiative for the well being of all individuals in the family.

Also Read: National Fruit Cocktail Day 2020 | Importance, Fun Facts, And Everything You Need To Know

Source: Emma Bauso/ Pexels

The United Nations in 2020, in regard to this, projected the theme to stress the importance of families and how much they mean to us in the context of the pandemic Covid-19. According to the UN, a family has a worth of foundation-pillar in the development of society as social laws and norms are the anticipated form of family bonding and strength.

Through this theme, the UN has attempted to re-visualize the seized development of families. It is only a family that can repatriate sorrows and soothes our pains and does not allow us to sit back in the time of trial. A family is also a source to overcome social and individual fears a family is the part and parcel of our joys as well as our distress.

Also Read: International Nurses Day Wishes In Hindi To Celebrate Their Selfless Contribution

Themes of International Family Day

In the year 2019, the UN decided the theme for International Families Day as ‘Family and Climate Action: Focus on SCG 13’. This day was decided to provide an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase knowledge of the social, economic, and demographic processes affecting them.

Also Read: Vrishabha Sankranti Wishes 2020 To Forward To Your Friends And Family

In the year 2018, the annual International Families Day the theme was ‘Families and inclusive societies’, that explored the role of families and family policies in advancing sustainable development. Similarly, in 2017, the theme for International Family Day was ‘Families, education and well-being’ which focused on the role of families and family-oriented policies in promoting education and the overall well-being of their members.

Also Read: International Hummus Day 2020: 5 Different Types Of Hummus That One Can Prepare At Home