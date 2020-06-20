World Music Day 2020: History, Significance, And Celebration Of This Wonderful Day

World Music Day is celebrated on June 21 each year. It is also named as Fête de la Musique. The day is celebrated to honour all the professional singers and to encourage those who have music as their ambition. The day is packed with celebrations and concerts, as people enjoy all kinds of music and make the most of this wonderful phenomenon.

World Music Day History

On the request of politician Jack Lang, Maurice Fleuret became the Director of Music and Culture in France. Maurice Fleuret looked at the cultural habits of the French and how music influences them. In the year 1982, he began the Fête de la Musique in Paris. Today, more than 700 cities in 120 countries celebrate this day and get into the fun-filled enjoyment of the role music plays in our lives.

World Music Day significance

Fete de la Musique was started keeping in mind the purpose of promoting music all over the world. This must be done in two ways. The first way is to encourage amateur and professional musicians to perform on the streets, under the slogan ‘Fete de la Musique’. Another way to promote music is to organise free concerts so that all the various genres of music are easily accessible to everyone. The organisation in Paris keeps the concerts free so that the people come and join the celebration of music.

(Source: Shutterstock)

World Music Day 2020 celebration – why is it important?

One of the biggest reasons why World Music Day is an important day is because music is beneficial for the human body. Experts and studies have always displayed how music helps to lower down stress levels and also help people sleep better. There is also music therapy that helps with mental health issues and is also a significant part in workout and meditation. In the words of Albus Dumbledore from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone:

‘Ah, music, a magic beyond all!’

World Music Day is filled with fanfare as people step out on the streets. There are public performances, live concerts, gatherings, parties, DJ concerts and many other ways of celebrations. But, on the account of the coronavirus pandemic, global lockdowns and social distancing, World Music Day 2020 can be celebrated with the help of virtual concerts, dance classes and online competitions as well. These concerts can also be a great opportunity for all those young talents to showcase their music. Thus, live concerts and competitions can be a great way to say 'Happy World Music Day 2020!'

(Source: Shutterstock)