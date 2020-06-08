National Best Friend Day 2020: History, significance And Celebrations

On June 8 every year, National Best Friend Day is celebrated in India. We all have a person how we give the special honour of calling a best friend. You may not meet that person every day but you know you have perfect chemistry and fit that makes the person a best friend. National Best Friend Day 2020 is here, but this year we will not be able to meet our friends and have a reunion due to the ongoing pandemic. You can celebrate the National Best Friend Day 2020 virtually and thank your best friend for all they have done so far for you. ​​​​​​Here is all you should know about the history, significance and celebration of National Best Friend Day 2020.

National Best Friend Day 2020: History

There are many different stories behind why the day is celebrated and here are the most likely reasons for celebrating National Best Friend Day. It was reported that the origins of National Best Friend Day happened in the United States of America. It was reported that National Best Friend Day was established in 1935 during a Congressional hearing. It was said that it did not gain popularity like Friendship Day but till date is celebrated in many countries around the world. Apart from this, it was also reported that according to the history books, this day was made after friendship-themed days like Friendship Day and Women's Friendship Day.

National Best Friend Day significance

National Best Friend Day is celebrated to show the importance of best friends in one's life. While other friends are there for us in good times, a best friend is always there with us. On this day, we can show how important the best friend is by doing something good for him or her. We do not thank our best friend usually, as it is easy for best friends not to appreciate each other enough. But you can thank your best friend on National Best Friend Day 2020.

National Best Friend Day celebrations

National Best Friend Day 2020 would largely be virtual as the ongoing pandemic. To celebrate this day, you can share pictures and videos of your best friend on your social media with the hashtag #nationalbestfriendsday. Other than this you can have a virtual party where you and your best friends can party from your own house. Here are some quotes that you can share on National Best Friend Day 2020 for your best friend. Happy National Best Friend Day 2020!

"You are the only person with whom I can do anything and nothing and still have the best time."

"One million memories, ten thousand inside jokes, one hundred shared secrets, one reason: best friends. I am glad you are a part of my life."

"You are some who has always made my problem theirs and I will always be grateful for that. Thank you for not letting me go through tough times alone."

"Cheers to the nights that turned into mornings with friends that turned into family. Happy National Best Friends Day."

