International Friendship Day Quotes To Share With Your Friends

International Friendship Day is observed on July 30 in many countries of the world. But, in India Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of the month of August. Although the dates of this special Friendship Day festival is different in various countries, the day's celebration means that Friendship is valued and is significant in all our lives. So, to greet your friends, buddies, and partners on this day or make them realize the importance of their friendship in your life, here are some International Friendship Day quotes you can share on the day-

Also read | Arti Singh And Karan Singh Grover's Friendship Makes Wife Bipasha Basu Go 'aww'

International Friendship Day quotes 2020 to share with your pals

"True friendship is like sound health; the value of it is seldom known until it be lost." -Charles Caleb Colton "Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born." -Anais Nin "My friends are my estate." -Emily Dickinson "A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out." -Walter Winchell "A friend is someone who is there for you when he'd rather be anywhere else." -Len Wein "A friend is someone who knows the song in your heart, and can sing it back to you when you have forgotten the words." -Unknown

Also read | Sonakshi Sinha-Alia Bhatt's Friendship: 5 Instances That Prove Their Special Bond

"Don't walk in front of me, I may not follow.

Don't walk behind me, I may not lead.

Walk beside me and be my

friend." - Albert Camus (also attributed to Maimonidies). "A friend is one who believes in you when you have ceased to believe in yourself." -Unknown "A hug is worth a thousand words. A friend is worth more." -Unknown "Everyone is a friend until they prove otherwise." -Unknown "It takes a long time to grow an old friend." -John Leonard "I get by with a little help from my friends." -John Lennon "Anybody can sympathise with the sufferings of a friend, but it requires a very fine nature to sympathise with a friend's success." -Oscar Wilde

Also read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan Wishes Ex-girlfriend 'Happy Friendship Week'

"Two are better than one; because they have a good reward for their labour. For if they fall, the one will lift up his fellow: but woe to him that is alone when he falleth; for he hath not another to help him up." -Bible: Ecclesiastes "Two may talk together under the same roof for many years, yet never really meet; and two others at first speech are old friends." -Mary Catherwood "Friendship is unnecessary, like philosophy, like art... It has no survival value; rather is one of those things that give value to survival." -C. S. Lewis "I might give my life for my friend, but he had better not ask me to do up a parcel." -Logan Pearsall Smith "Friends are the most important ingredient in this recipe of life." -Unknown "The better part of one's life consists of his friendships." -Abraham Lincoln "The love of my life is the love between friends." -Unknown "One's best friend is oneself." -Unknown "A Friend is someone who knows all about you and loves you anyway!!!" -Unknown "To be depressed is to be lonely; to have a friend is to be happy..." -Guido "Friendship is like a perennial river which flows forever. It may change it's path but will never ever dry up." -Pinaki Prasad Mohanty "Love is friendship that has caught fire. It is quiet understanding, mutual confidence, sharing and forgiving. It is loyalty through good and bad times. It settles for less than perfection and makes allowances for human weaknesses." -Ann Landers

Also read | Amazon Friendship Day Quiz Answers: Win A Reward A Rs.10,000 Amazon Pay Balance