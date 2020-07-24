Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan have reportedly ended their relationship long back, but the two remain to be good friends, even today. Shivangi Joshi shared a picture with her ex-beau Mohsin Khan, on her Instagram account. As soon as the picture was uploaded, it created a frenzy amongst their fans.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan wishes ex-girlfriend 'Happy Friendship Week'

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan star together in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After Shivangi Joshi posted a candid picture of the two taking a selfie, Mohsin Khan commented, 'Happy Friendship Week', further thanking their fans for all the love and affection they had been showing them. Soon after the picture went viral, the stars' fans commented how happy they were to see them back together.

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update July 20, 2020: Sita Denies To Give Naira Loan

Source: Shivangi Joshi/Instagram

About Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's relationship

The lead pair Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan were dating each other for a long time. It was reported that the couple parted ways and were faking their relationship for the sake of their show. The duo has been working together for nearly 4 years and have managed to keep their personal lives aside and focus on being professionals as they continue with the show.

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Promo: Sita Chaudhary Finds Kartik Flirting With Naira's Twin

During an interview, Mohsin Khan has mentioned that he had fallen in love with her when they earlier started working together. He mentioned it was her innocence that made him fall in love with her. Soon it was reported that they have parted ways. The actors, however, have not confirmed about their relationship. As of now, the duo remains to be good friends and are continuing to work together.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan Aka Kartik's Twin Brother To Enter The Show? Read

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai aired its first episode in 2009. The show starred Hina Khan and Karan Mehra initially. Currently, the show stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan as leads. The show which airs on Star Plus is the fourth longest-running Indian Television show. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan instantly became the audience's favourite and are fondly known as 'Kaira'. They were named after their on-screen name Karthik and Naira.

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Spoilers: Kaira To Face Naira's Lie About Tina

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.