Wine Cake Recipe | Here Is How You Can Make This Delicious Christmas Delicacy

Wine cake is a Columbian cuisine. They are had in the form of dessert, usually during the Christmas phase. Here is how to make a wine cake-

Also Read | Cake Recipe | How To Bake A Birthday Cake At Home | Ingredients, Recipe, And Tips

Recipe for Christmas wine cake

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour (maida)

1 pinch salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon instant coffee

¼ teaspoon cinnamon powder

¼ teaspoon nutmeg powder

½ cup + 2 tablespoon brown sugar

¾ cup oil

2 tablespoon curd dissolved in 1 tablespoon water (yoghurt)

½ cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon cacao nibs (optional)

Also Read | Christmas 2019: Delicious Cake Recipes That You Can Try At Home

Instructions

Preparation to make Christmas wine cake

First, chop the cashews, almonds, walnuts, dates, glazed cherries, candied ginger, and candied orange peels.

Soak the chopped dry fruits as well the raisins, tutti frutti, and sultanas in red wine, in a jar or a bowl.

Cover & keep this jar or bowl in a cool dry place for 3 days.

Every alternate day, shake the jar or stir the bowl.

Also Read | Mumbai Bakeries And Patisseries That Offer Some Of The Best Cupcakes In The City

Making wine cake

Mix the all-purpose flour (maida) with salt, baking soda, and baking powder.

Add cinnamon powder, grated nutmeg, and instant coffee and mix well.

Stir 1 tablespoon water in 2 tablespoon yogurt till smooth.

Now, add the soaked dry fruits mixture, cacao nibs, brown sugar, yogurt+water mixture, oil, milk, and vanilla essence in a bowl.

Pour the batter in a greased or butter paper-lined cake pan of 6 to 7 inches’ diameter.

Bake the Christmas wine cake in a pre-heated oven for 200°C for about an hour.

To check if the cake is baked properly, insert a toothpick in the cake and make sure it comes out clean.

Keep the cake in the middle rack with both the top and bottom heating elements of the oven on.

If the top of the cake gets brown quickly, then cover the top with aluminium foil or butter paper.

When the wine cake is still warm, remove the cake from the pan and cool it on a wire rack.

When the cake is completely cold, wrap the cake in an aluminium foil and allow the Christmas wine cake to mature for 2-3 days before serving.

The cake can be easily kept at room temperature for 2-3 days.

The delicious wine cake is ready for serving, enjoy.

Also Read | Cheesecake: Best Creamy And Buttery Cheesecakes To Try In London

NOTE: