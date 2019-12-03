Wine Cake Recipe | Here Is How You Can Make This Delicious Christmas Delicacy

Wine cake is a Columbian cuisine. They are had in the form of dessert, usually during the Christmas phase. Here is how to make a wine cake-
Recipe for Christmas wine cake
Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour (maida)
- 1 pinch salt
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon instant coffee
- ¼ teaspoon cinnamon powder
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg powder
- ½ cup + 2 tablespoon brown sugar
- ¾ cup oil
- 2 tablespoon curd dissolved in 1 tablespoon water (yoghurt)
- ½ cup milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon cacao nibs (optional)
Instructions
Preparation to make Christmas wine cake
- First, chop the cashews, almonds, walnuts, dates, glazed cherries, candied ginger, and candied orange peels.
- Soak the chopped dry fruits as well the raisins, tutti frutti, and sultanas in red wine, in a jar or a bowl.
- Cover & keep this jar or bowl in a cool dry place for 3 days.
- Every alternate day, shake the jar or stir the bowl.
Making wine cake
- Mix the all-purpose flour (maida) with salt, baking soda, and baking powder.
- Add cinnamon powder, grated nutmeg, and instant coffee and mix well.
- Stir 1 tablespoon water in 2 tablespoon yogurt till smooth.
- Now, add the soaked dry fruits mixture, cacao nibs, brown sugar, yogurt+water mixture, oil, milk, and vanilla essence in a bowl.
- Pour the batter in a greased or butter paper-lined cake pan of 6 to 7 inches’ diameter.
- Bake the Christmas wine cake in a pre-heated oven for 200°C for about an hour.
- To check if the cake is baked properly, insert a toothpick in the cake and make sure it comes out clean.
- Keep the cake in the middle rack with both the top and bottom heating elements of the oven on.
- If the top of the cake gets brown quickly, then cover the top with aluminium foil or butter paper.
- When the wine cake is still warm, remove the cake from the pan and cool it on a wire rack.
- When the cake is completely cold, wrap the cake in an aluminium foil and allow the Christmas wine cake to mature for 2-3 days before serving.
- The cake can be easily kept at room temperature for 2-3 days.
- The delicious wine cake is ready for serving, enjoy.
NOTE:
- For vegan substitutions, use soy yoghurt or cashew yoghurt.
- Use soy milk, almond milk, or cashew milk instead of dairy milk.
- You can also use apple juice instead of wine and soak the dry fruit for a day or two in the apple juice.