Easy Hummus Recipe To Soothe Your Taste Buds And Satisfy Your Cravings

Hummus is a Middle Eastern invention that is basically a sweet and nutty paste made of chickpeas. It is creamy in texture with sweet and tangy taste if lemon is added to it. It is one of the easiest delicacy made of only five ingredients. Hummus goes best with pita bread. You can also serve it with veggies like cucumber slices, carrot spears, and red pepper wedges. Here is an easy recipe to make hummus at home.

Ingredients:

1 (15-ounce) chickpeas (do not drain), or about 2 cups drained, cooked chickpeas

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons tahini

1 1/2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice (from 1/2 lemon), plus more as needed

1 small clove garlic, coarsely chopped

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Serving options: pita wedges, pita chips, raw sliced vegetables

Also Read| Wine cake recipe | Here is how you can make this delicious Christmas delicacy

Preparation :

Drain and rinse the chickpeas. Drain the chickpeas into a strainer, reserving the liquid from the can. If time and patience allow, pinch the skins from each of the chickpeas; this will make your hummus smoother. Combine the chickpeas, olive oil, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, salt, and pepper in the bowl of the food processor fitted with the blade attachment or blender.

Also Read| Methi paratha recipe: Easy and quick recipe of delicious paratha to ease your hunger pangs

Blend hummus until smooth, at least five minutes. Process the hummus continuously until it becomes very smooth, about five minutes. Scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed to integrate any large chunks. Taste and adjust seasonings. Taste and add more of any of the ingredients to taste. If your hummus is stiffer than you like, blend two to three tablespoons of the reserved chickpea liquid to thin it out and make the hummus creamier. Transfer to a bowl and serve. Scrape the hummus into a bowl and serve with pita chips or raw vegetables.

Also Read| Here are super quick and easy recipes for delicious chicken wings

Also Read| Chicken and Mushroom broth recipe: Easy and quick steps to make it at home