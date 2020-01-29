Types Of Hummus That You Can Try At Home With A Perfect Blend Of Deliciousness

Dips are loved by all and are key in any kind of gathering, be it a party or a close gathering. It is one of the easiest and most addictive side-dish for any party that enhances the taste of the cuisine. Dips are easier to make too, as it requires less complication in cooking and saves time in the kitchen. Hummus is a quirky dip dish which is prepared in numerous ways to suit a person's taste. Read to know a few ways to prepare Hummus dips at home.

Types of delicious hummus

Classic Hummus With Tahini

If a person wants to make the traditional hummus, then this the first type of hummus that one can prepare at home. The ultimate classic recipe for this Middle Eastern dip includes tahini (sesame paste) as a key ingredient that blends perfectly to bring out the taste of the dish. The sesame paste makes the hummus' taste more savoury.

Hummus Without Tahini

Traditional hummus recipes are made with tahini, but if a person wants to experiment with the taste, they can avoid adding sesame paste in the dip. Some people do not enjoy the slightly bitter taste of the sesame paste. Here is an alternative hummus recipe to try. This hummus without tahini uses olive oil instead to add texture and smoothness in the dip recipe.

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

Roasted red peppers make a fantastic mix to give the dish a perfect blend of sweetness and smokiness that kicks up the flavour of the traditional hummus recipe. Also, it is amongst the easiest hummus recipe that is prepared in a food processor which uses store-bought or homemade roasted red peppers to add in some extra flavour to the dish.

Black Bean Hummus

Black Bean Hummus has an absolute blend of southwestern cuisine mixed with everyone's favourite Middle Eastern recipe. This protein-rich and antioxidant-rich hummus recipe uses black beans instead of the traditional chickpeas which adds the twist in the experience of the consumer. One can serve this yummy appetizer dip with crackers or tortilla chips.

