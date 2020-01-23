How To Make Tri-colour Hummus And Upma For Republic Day Celebrations

This Republic Day, celebrate with your family with some mouth-watering dishes. Here is a recipe of a Tiranga Hummus and Tiranga Upma for a special Republic Day celebration by the chef Kamlesh Rawat, executive chef at Radisson Mumbai, Goregaon. Take a look.

ALSO READ: Kalakund And Tiranga Kathi Roll Recipes To Try Out This Republic Day

Hummus Recipe

Preparation Time:- 10 min

10 min Cooking Time:- 25 min

25 min Serves:- 2 persons

Ingredients

200 gm boiled chickpeas

1/2 tablespoon tahini sauce

4-6 garlic cloves

1/2 teaspoon salt

1table spoon basil pesto

1table spoon Carrot puree

Water as required

Black olives for garnish

50 ml of olive oil

Basil for garnish

Method

Make a puree of carrot and puree of Basil pesto separately.

Take boiled chickpeas in a mixer jar add tahini sauce, salt, garlic cloves, olive oil and lemon juice in it by adding water and grind it into mixer till it becomes a smooth paste.

Remove above an equal quantity of the mixture into three bowls.

In one mixture add carrot puree, second will remain the same and in the third mixture add basil pesto puree.

Put above three mixtures in three different piping bag.

Pipe out above mixture one by one in a plate with the help of piping bag in Tiranga colour.

Garnish it with basil, black olives, and olive oil

Upma

Preparation time:- 10 min

Cooking time:- 25 min

Serves:- 2 persons

ALSO READ: Dip Recipes For Chips That Are Perfect And Easy To Make For A House-party

Ingredients

200 gm semolina (rawa)

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

2 green chilli

1/2 teaspoon chana dal

1/4 cup green peas crushed and puree

1/4 cup Carrot grated and puree

1 onion chopped

Asafetida (Hing) pinch

100 ml ghee

1/2 teaspoon urad dal

50 ml Coconut milk

1/4 desiccated coconut

water as required

Method

Make a puree of carrot and puree of boiled green separately.

Heat ghee in a pan. Add chana dal, urad dal, green chillies, hing and curry leaves and mustard seeds. Sauté' till dals become golden in colour. Add rawa and mix well for some time.

Take one portion of Rawa in a pan and add 2 tablespoons of coconut milk and desiccated coconut. Add salt according to taste. Remove it from pan.

Now add the second portion of rawa, add carrot puree to it and salt according to taste. Remove it from pan and arrange in a plate.

Now take the third portion of rawa, add green peas crushed and puree into it. Add salt according to taste and mix it well.

Now arrange the three colours of Upma in layers of Indian Flag and serve hot.

ALSO READ: Makar Sankranti 2020: Recipes Of Festive Desserts And Dishes To Try

ALSO READ: Delicious Jaggery Recipes That Will Help You Stay Warm And Healthy This Winter