How To Make Tri-colour Hummus And Upma For Republic Day Celebrations

This Republic Day, celebrate with your family with some mouth-watering dishes. Here is a recipe of a Tiranga Hummus and Tiranga Upma for a special Republic Day celebration by the chef Kamlesh Rawat, executive chef at Radisson Mumbai, Goregaon. Take a look.
Hummus Recipe
- Preparation Time:-10 min
- Cooking Time:- 25 min
- Serves:- 2 persons
Ingredients
- 200 gm boiled chickpeas
- 1/2 tablespoon tahini sauce
- 4-6 garlic cloves
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1table spoon basil pesto
- 1table spoon Carrot puree
- Water as required
- Black olives for garnish
- 50 ml of olive oil
- Basil for garnish
Method
- Make a puree of carrot and puree of Basil pesto separately.
- Take boiled chickpeas in a mixer jar add tahini sauce, salt, garlic cloves, olive oil and lemon juice in it by adding water and grind it into mixer till it becomes a smooth paste.
- Remove above an equal quantity of the mixture into three bowls.
- In one mixture add carrot puree, second will remain the same and in the third mixture add basil pesto puree.
- Put above three mixtures in three different piping bag.
- Pipe out above mixture one by one in a plate with the help of piping bag in Tiranga colour.
- Garnish it with basil, black olives, and olive oil
Upma
Preparation time:- 10 min
Cooking time:- 25 min
Serves:- 2 persons
Ingredients
- 200 gm semolina (rawa)
- 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds
- 2 green chilli
- 1/2 teaspoon chana dal
- 1/4 cup green peas crushed and puree
- 1/4 cup Carrot grated and puree
- 1 onion chopped
- Asafetida (Hing) pinch
- 100 ml ghee
- 1/2 teaspoon urad dal
- 50 ml Coconut milk
- 1/4 desiccated coconut
- water as required
Method
- Make a puree of carrot and puree of boiled green separately.
- Heat ghee in a pan. Add chana dal, urad dal, green chillies, hing and curry leaves and mustard seeds. Sauté' till dals become golden in colour. Add rawa and mix well for some time.
- Take one portion of Rawa in a pan and add 2 tablespoons of coconut milk and desiccated coconut. Add salt according to taste. Remove it from pan.
- Now add the second portion of rawa, add carrot puree to it and salt according to taste. Remove it from pan and arrange in a plate.
- Now take the third portion of rawa, add green peas crushed and puree into it. Add salt according to taste and mix it well.
- Now arrange the three colours of Upma in layers of Indian Flag and serve hot.
