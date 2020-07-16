International Justice Day History, Meaning And Significance Explained; Read Details

World Day for International Justice is observed on July 17 every year. This day is also known as International Criminal Justice Day or International Justice Day. This day is observed to give recognition to the emerging system of international criminal justice.

The day also aims to promote international criminal justice. It also is celebrated to recognise the work of the International Court of Justice. Here is all you should know about the history, meaning and significance of the World Day for International Justice:

​​​​​International Justice Day Meaning

This day is celebrated across the world as it unites everyone who wants to support justice and promote victims' rights. This day is also observed by everyone how helps prevent serious crimes and also celebrates the people who put criminals behind the bars and help bring peace, security and well being in the world.

International Justice Day History

International Justice Day is celebrated on this day as it commemorates the historic adoption of the Rome Statute in the year 1998. On this day, a new treaty was signed which helped established the International Criminal Court. Since then this court has been serving to bring justice to victims of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

The Review Conference of the Rome Statute was held at the city of Kampala, Uganda on June 1, 2010, and during this conference the all the countries involved in decided to celebrate International Criminal Justice Day on July 17. This day was initiated to demonstrate the important role of civil society members plays in our lives.

International Justice Day significance

World Day for International Justice was established after the Rome Statute was adopted and this led to the formation of ICC. The formation of ICC was viewed as a revolutionary advance for peace and law. Over 150 countries joining this treaty and over 123 states get the benefit of this new treaty. The ICC also urges its members to immediately initiate the process of rectifying the Agreement on Privileges and Immunities.

World Day for International Justice is also significant as it helps to raise awareness to the people aware and united to support justice. It also promotes the rights of the victims and also draws the attention of people towards serious issues.

