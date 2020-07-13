National French Fry Day: Know History, Origin, Significance And How It Is Celebrated

National French Fry Day is celebrated on July 12, annually. As the name suggests, French Fry Day is marked to celebrate the invention of french fries. This joyous day is an unofficial holiday. This tasty deep-fried potato treat can be eaten solo, paired with cheeseburgers or covered in chilli and cheese and eaten with a fork or hands. Read on and check out National French Fry Day's history, meaning, significance and celebration.

Also Read | National Blueberry Day: History, celebration & everything about this delicious fruit

National French Fry Day History

The history and origin of french fries are unknown. However, one of the theories suggests that fries were invited in Belgium. It goes back to the 17th century. As per reports, some ingenious Belgian villagers got the idea to slice a potato up and fry it in the same way they fry fish, their usual dietary staple food of the time. Some of the other reports also state that the creation of French fries can be found in a family manuscript dated 1781.

It reveals that potatoes were originally cut into the shape of fish and served in lieu of the fish normally caught in a series of small villages in Belgium. Later during World War I, American soldiers assigned in Belgium were introduced to these tasty fried potatoes for the first time. And since the official language of the Belgian army was similar to French, the American soldiers began to call these fried potatoes french fries.

Also Read | National Hand Roll Day: Here's everything to know about the Japanese delicacy

National French Fry Day Significance

National French Fry Day is celebrated to embrace the tasty creation. Today, this fried snack is a popular snack and side dish across the globe. Whether it’s “pommes frites” in France, “patatas fritas” in Spain, or “chips” in the UK, French fries are a worldwide favourite. In the US, the french fries are often served with cheeseburgers or hot dogs. And sometimes with varied sauces and dips.

In the United Kingdom, they are served with fish in a dish known as fish and chips. In Canada they are served with cheese curds and brown gravy in a dish known as poutine and in the Middle East, french fries are often wrapped in a pita shell with chicken. To celebrate all these dishes made from and with fries, the National French Fry Day is celebrated.

Also Read | Healthy snacks for lockdown: Easy & simple recipes of wheat khakra, poha laddoo & others

National French Fry Day Celebration

There is no specific way to format to celebrate National French Fry Day. All you can do is pick your favourite type of french fries and enjoy them. Or if you love going over the top, the best ways to celebrate National French Fry Day is to host a party dedicated to celebrating the day. You can also try the types of fries like waffle cut, Belgium fries, fry wedges and many other ones.

Also Read | Chocolate with Almonds Day: History, significance & how to celebrate it