International Lefthanders Day Quotes That You Can Share On This Day

International Lefthanders Day is observed on August 13, every year. Here are some of the International Lefthanders Day quotes to share on the day

international lefthanders day quotes

International Lefthanders Day is observed on August 13, every year. The day is observed to appreciate the uniqueness and differences of the left-handers. Dean R. Campbell, who is the founder of the Lefthanders International, Inc., observed this day for the first time in 1976.

International Left-Handers Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the advantages and disadvantages of being a left-handed person in a world that is predominated by right-handed people. The day also celebrates left-handed people’s uniqueness and differences, that is a subset of humanity that comprises of about seven to ten per cent of the entire world's population, as there are approximately 708 million left-handed people in the world.

Reports suggest that men are more likely to be left-handed than women. Here are some of the International Lefthanders Day quotes to send to all the left-handers you know. Read.

International Lefthanders Day Quotes

Life without left-handed people wouldn’t be right.

If the left half of the brain controls the right half of the body then only left-handed people are in the right mind.

God made everyone right-handed, only the truly gifted overcome it.

Lefties – in great demand but limited supply.

Damned infernal gizmo. My kingdom for a left-handed can opener.

When nothing goes right, go left.

All the decisive blows are struck left-handed.

The left-handed are precious; they take places which are inconvenient for the rest.

Two and a half thousand left-handed people are killed every year using things made for right-handed people.

I may be left-handed, but I am always right.

I'm left-handed, and it's not very easy to find reasonably priced, high-quality left-handed guitars. But out of all the guitars in the whole world, the Fender Mustang is my favorite. I've only owned two of them.

Left-Handers are not different because they are unique; They are unique because they are different.

Left-handers don’t just write differently, we also think differently.

It’s a left-handed thing, you wouldn’t understand.

I'm left-handed: I can think and feel at the same time. My feminine side is very highly developed.

