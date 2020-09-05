Teachers' Day 2020: Here's A List Of Best On-screen Teachers Loved By Fans

Everybody has seen teachers on-screen that made them want teachers just like them in their schools and colleges. Some because of how beautiful they looked and some because the things they taught to their students. On Teachers' Day 2020, here is a list of 10 teachers everyone wished at least once to have been a part of their school or college.

Also Read: Teachers' Day 2020: Netizens Share Heartfelt Posts, Say 'teachers Change Students' Life'

Teachers' Day 2020 - Characters who were no less than role models

Money Heist's El Professor

Money Heist's El Professor had everything planned, he had a solution to everything. El Professor had done everything to prepare his students for the heist and was always on the run to keep them absolutely safe. His students could completely trust El Professor in any given situation.

Miss Chandni in Main Hoon Na

The saree-clad Miss Chandni was the heartthrob of the college. Ever since Main Hoon Na released, every school and college student wondered if they’d too be blessed with such a good-looking teacher. Miss Chandni made chemistry look like the most interesting subject.

Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter

Albus Dumbledore is one of the most loved professors. He wasn’t just good at what he taught, but he was also the best teacher. Albus Dumbledore’s death is something Potterheads around the world are still sad about, even as the series ended a long time ago. The professor of wizardry does deserve all the love as he eventually gives up his life to save his students.

Also Read: Happy Teachers Day Messages To Show Gratitude Towards Your Teachers

Mr Han in The Karate Kid

Portrayed by Jackie Chan, Mr Han taught Dre to fend off his bully at school. Han made Dre understand that Kung Fu can be excelled at when performed with maturity and being calm. Further on in the movie, Han also proved to be a supportive teacher.

Dr Viru Sahastrabuddhe in 3 Idiots

Viru Sahastrabuddhe is a character which is etched in the memory of many fans of the movie. The strict, rule-driven Professor with a very particular accent was definitely an audience favourite. Later on in the movie, Virus was seen turning into a softer and more understanding character.

Ram Shankar Nikumbh in Taare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan played an art teacher who understood Ishaan and his dyslexia. He brought out the best in Ishaan and helped him overcome his issues. The performance and relationship between the duo have been etched in the audience’s hearts forever.

John Keatings in Dead Poets Society

A die-hard romantic whose motto was ‘seize the day’, he has been one of the favourite on-screen teachers. He taught his students to be kind and to do good deeds. John Keatings was also very supportive of his students and wanted them to follow their dreams.

Walter White in Breaking Bad

Professor White knew chemicals and he knew them well. He was one of the greatest support of his students and went to a great extent to help them. Walter White was the reason why a student who flunked became one of his best pupils.

Ken Carter in Coach Carter

"Talent wins games, but teamwork wins championships" was the motto that Coach Carter taught his students. He made his pupils understand the importance of teamwork. He also conveyed to his students that sports were important but so were academics.

Professor McGonagall in Harry Porter

A confident woman who always expressed about how and what she wanted. Uncompromising, her students couldn’t misbehave around her. But everyone knew that her students had all her support and she cared for them.

Also Read: Best Movies To Watch On OTT Platforms On Teachers Day 2020; See List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.