World Press Freedom Day Theme 2020: All You Need To Know About It

On May 3, 2020, the World Press Day will be celebrated across the globe. Each year this special day is observed to celebrate the spirit of journalism and to pay gratitude to those journalists who lost their lives in order to bring us honest and real news about happenings in the nation, city or state.

The freedom of expression of the media/ press helps in creating awareness amongst the general population. The World Press Freedom Day is observed as a day to remind the governments about the role journalists play in providing information even under the worst-case scenario, thus their freedom of expression should never be hindered. Each year, specific World Press Day theme is selected. Let's take a look at the theme of World Press Freedom Day in 2020.

World Press Freedom Day 2020 Theme

Source: WACC Global Instagram

As we all know that the entire world is going through COVID-19 pandemic, this year the theme of world press freedom day 2020 is Journalism without Fear or Favour. The UN Secretary-General António Guterres, in a statement, gave a message to the entire world, saying-

As the [COVID-19] pandemic spreads, it has also given rise to a second pandemic of misinformation, from harmful health advice to wild conspiracy theories. The press provides the antidote: verified, scientific, fact-based news and analysis.

He focussed on the importance of the press in playing a significant role during the ongoing COVID-19 situation, and how their contribution by the provision of verified information can lead the prevention of getting infected. Hence, it is mandatory to talk about every detail without any fear and favor by the journalists. Thus, justifying the purpose of World Press Freedom Day 2020 Theme "Journalism without Fear or Favour".

Source: Media Challenge Ug Instagram

On Sunday, May 3, 2020, several campaigns, online debates, webinars, and workshops will be launched in order to commemorate World Press Freedom Day 2020 in accordance with its theme. Apart from the theme of world press freedom day in 2020 Journalism without Fear or Favour, there are also certain sub-themes this year which include.

Safety of Women and Men Journalists and Media Workers Independent and Professional Journalism free from Political and Commercial Influence Gender Equality in All Aspect of the Media

Previous Years Themes

A day to embrace the right to freedom of expression under Article 19 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights for the press and media. Each year the theme of world press freedom day is different. Take a look at the previous year's themes.

2019 -"Media for Democracy: Journalism and Elections in Times of Disinformation".

2018- "Keeping Power in Check: Media, Justice and The Rule of Law".

2017- “Critical Minds for Critical Times: Media’s role in advancing peaceful, just and inclusive societies”.

2016- “Access to Information and Fundamental Freedoms – This Is Your Right!”.

2015- "Let Journalism Thrive! Towards Better Reporting, Gender Equality, and Safety in the Digital Age".

