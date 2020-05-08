World Migratory Bird Day Images You Can Share With Loved Ones On This Special Day

If you are an ornithophile and love birds, then your favourite day of the entire year has finally arrived. Each year on May 9, the World Migratory Bird Day is celebrated. The purpose of celebrating the International Migratory Bird Day is to create awareness about migratory birds and their niche, as conservation of migratory birds is the need of the hour.

With each passing year, the number of migratory birds across the globe are reducing at a fast pace. In order to raise awareness about the reduction in the quantity of migratory birds, the Convention on Migratory Species (CMS), the African-Eurasian Waterbird Agreement (AEWA) and Environment for the Americas (EFTA) collaborated in 2006.

Since then, each year, on May 9, this day is celebrated to draw one's focus on migratory birds conservation. This year, the theme of World Migratory Bird Day is "Birds Connect Our World”. On this special day let us take a look at some stunning Happy World Migratory Bird Day images 2020, you can share with your loved ones.

