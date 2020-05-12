International Nurses Day Quotes In Malayalam To Honour All Nurses Across The Globe

Every year, May 12 is observed as International Nurses Day across the globe to celebrate the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. This year, i.e. 2020, marks the 200th birth anniversary of the founder of modern nursing. Every year, Nurses Day is celebrated with different themes and this year around, the theme is "Nursing the World to Health".

According to World Health Organization's official website, on this occasion, they have joined hundreds of partners around the world to highlight the prominence of nurses in the smooth running of healthcare providing organisations and to also thank them for their efforts.

Wishing all the paramedics including nurses is very important this year as due to the Coronavirus outbreak, all the healthcare providers have a major contribution in helping the world battle the novel virus. They have been working day and night to provide all the patients with proper treatment. Therefore, on this occasion, here are some International Nurses Day quotes in Malayam to celebrate the hard work and dedication of all the nurses across the globe:

International Nurses Day quotes in Malayam to share for paying tributes to all the nurses worldwide

നഴ്‌സുമാർക്ക് നൽകാവുന്നതിലും പ്രധാനപ്പെട്ട പ്രായോഗിക പാഠം അവരെ നിരീക്ഷിക്കേണ്ട കാര്യങ്ങൾ പഠിപ്പിക്കുക എന്നതാണ്

പരിചരണമാണ് നഴ്സിംഗിന്റെ സാരം

ഒരു നഴ്സ് എല്ലായ്പ്പോഴും ഞങ്ങൾക്ക് പ്രതീക്ഷ നൽകും, സ്റ്റെതസ്കോപ്പുള്ള ഒരു മാലാഖ

ഒരു നല്ല നഴ്സിന്റെ നിരന്തരമായ ശ്രദ്ധ ഒരു ശസ്ത്രക്രിയാവിദഗ്ദ്ധന്റെ പ്രധാന ഓപ്പറേഷൻ പോലെ തന്നെ പ്രധാനമാണ്

മറ്റുള്ളവരുടെ ബലഹീനതകൾക്ക് നഴ്‌സുമാരായി ദൈവം നമ്മുടെ കൃപകളെ നിയോഗിക്കുന്നു

ഒരു കുറിപ്പടി പോലും ഇല്ലാതെ നഴ്‌സുമാർ സുഖവും അനുകമ്പയും കരുതലും നൽകുന്നു

ഏതാനും ദശകങ്ങളിൽ നഴ്‌സുമാർ ഒരുപാട് മുന്നോട്ട് പോയി. മുൻകാലങ്ങളിൽ നമ്മുടെ ശ്രദ്ധ ശാരീരികവും മാനസികവും വൈകാരികവുമായ രോഗശാന്തിയിൽ ശ്രദ്ധ കേന്ദ്രീകരിച്ചു. നിങ്ങളുടെ ജീവിതം സുഖപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതിനും പരിസ്ഥിതിയെ സുഖപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതിനും ആഗ്രഹത്തെ സുഖപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതിനെക്കുറിച്ചും ഇപ്പോൾ ഞങ്ങൾ സംസാരിക്കുന്നു

പരിശീലനം ലഭിച്ച നഴ്സ് മനുഷ്യരാശിയുടെ മഹത്തായ അനുഗ്രഹങ്ങളിലൊന്നായി മാറി, വൈദ്യന്റെയും പുരോഹിതന്റെയും അരികിൽ സ്ഥാനം പിടിക്കുന്നു

നഴ്‌സുമാരെന്ന നിലയിൽ ഞങ്ങളുടെ ജോലി ഖം ലഘൂകരിക്കുകയും സന്തോഷം ആഘോഷിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുക എന്നതാണ്, അതേസമയം, ഞങ്ങൾ 'ഞങ്ങളുടെ ജോലികൾ ചെയ്യുന്നു

കൃത്യസമയത്ത് നഴ്സിംഗ് നൽകുക, ഡോക്ടറെ വിളിക്കേണ്ടതുണ്ടോ എന്ന് എക്സ്-റേ പരിശോധിക്കുക, അല്ലെങ്കിൽ പുലർച്ചെ 2 മണിക്ക് അഡ്മിഷൻ എടുക്കുക എന്നിങ്ങനെ ഞങ്ങളുടെ മുഖത്ത് പുഞ്ചിരിയോടെ നഴ്‌സിംഗിനെക്കുറിച്ച് ഞങ്ങൾ പലപ്പോഴും ചിന്തിക്കാറുണ്ട്. മിക്കപ്പോഴും, ഞങ്ങളുടെ ജോലിയെ യഥാർത്ഥത്തിൽ കരുതുന്നതും മാറ്റമുണ്ടാക്കാനുള്ള ആഗ്രഹവുമുള്ള മറ്റ് കാര്യങ്ങളെല്ലാം ഞങ്ങൾ മറക്കുന്നു

പേപ്പർവർക്കിനാൽ ബന്ധിതമാണ്, കൈകളിൽ ഹ്രസ്വവും ഉറക്കവും energy ർജ്ജവും… പരിചരണത്തിൽ നഴ്‌സുമാർ വിരളമാണ്

