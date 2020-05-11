International Nurses Day Quotes You Can Send To Your Friends & Family On This Special Day

On May 12, every annual year the International Nurses Day is observed. May 12 marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. The International Nurses Day is celebrated to appreciate and thank the nurses across the globe for the enormous contribution to society. As the world is going through a state of a pandemic amid COVID-19, thanking nurses for their significant contribution is a must. So here are some inspiring quotes you can share with your loved ones on the occasion of International Nurses Day 2020.

Happy International Nurses Day Quotes for 2020

“Nurses dispense comfort, compassion, and caring without even a prescription.” —Val Saintsbury

"The most important practical lesson than can be given to nurses is to teach them what to observe.” —Florence Nightingale

"Where the needs of the world and your talents cross, there lies your vocation". – Aristotle

“The trained nurse has become one of the great blessings of humanity, taking a place beside the physician and the priest.” —William Osler, MD

“Constant attention by a good nurse may be just as important as a major operation by a surgeon.” —Dag Hammarskjold, Diplomat

CARING is the essence of NURSING. —Jean Watson

“Nurses one of the few blessings of being ill.” —Sara MossWolfe

“God appoints our graces to be nurses to other men’s weaknesses.” —Henry Ward Beecher

“I have an almost complete disregard of precedent, and a faith in the possibility of something better. It irritates me to be told how things have always been done. I defy the tyranny of precedent. I go for anything new that might improve the past.” —Clara Barton

“To do what nobody else will do, a way that nobody else can do, in spite of all we go through; that is to be a nurse.” —Rawsi Williams, BSN, RN

“The nurses were all angels in my eyes.” —Randy Castillo

Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest accomplishment or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around. —Leo Buscaglia

“Bound by paperwork, short on hands, sleep, and energy… nurses are rarely short on caring.” —Sharon Hudacek

“The character of the nurse is as important as the knowledge she possesses.” —Carolyn Jarvis2

“Whether a person is a male or female, a nurse is a nurse.” —Gary Veale

“Panic plays no part in the training of a nurse.” —Sister Elizabeth Kenny

“Studies have indicated there is a strong correlation between the shortages of nurses and morbidity and mortality rates in our hospitals.” —Lois Capps

If Christian scientists had more science and doctors more Christianity, it wouldn’t make any difference which you called in- IF YOU HAD A GOOD NURSE. —Finley Peter Dunne

“I’m not telling you it’s going to be easy. I’m telling you it’s going to be worth it.” —Art Williams

“Never give-up on anybody. Miracles happens every day.” —H. Jackson Brown. Jr.

“Some people think that doctors and nurses can put scrambled eggs back into the shell.” —Dorothy Canfield Fisher

“As a nurse, you know that every day you will touch a life or a life will touch yours.” —Metro Nursing Service

“Our job as nurses is to cushion the sorrow and celebrate the joy, everyday, while we are ‘just doing our jobs.” —Christine Belle

“I may be compelled to face danger, but never fear it, and while our soldiers can stand and fight, I can stand and feed and nurse them.” —Clara Barton

“The amount of relief and comfort experienced by the sick after the skin has been carefully washed and dried, is one of the commonest observations made at a sick bed.” —Florence Nightingale

“Be the one who nurtures and builds. Be the one who has an understanding and a forgiving heart one who looks for the best in people. Leave people better than you found them.” —Marvin J. Ashton

“We often think of nursing as giving meds on time, checking an Xray to see if the doctor needs to be called, or taking an admission at 200 a.m. with a smile on our faces. Too often, we forget all the other things that make our job what it truly is caring and having a desire to make a difference.” —Erin Pettengill

“A nurse will always give us hope, an angel with a stethoscope.” —Carrie Latet

“Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle.” —Steve Jobs