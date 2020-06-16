GK Questions 2020 For June 16 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for June 16, 2020

1. The Embassy of India and the Central Level Project Implementation Unit of the Ministry of Education, Nepal signed 7 MoUs for re-building how many higher secondary schools?

56

46

36

26

2. Which company along with ICICI Lombard 'first of its kind' travel insurance, domestic multi-trip insurance to provide a stress-free travel experience to customers by covering risks associated with all modes of travel within the country?

PhonePe

Google Pay

Amazon Pay

ICICI Pockets

3. The Department of School Education and Literacy has collaborated with Fit India under the "Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat" initiative to produce a series of special films to promote how many indigenous sports of India?

8

9

7

10

4. The Department of Agriculture Cooperation & Farmers' Welfare has allocated how much amount to the state governments for the year 2020-21 for implementing Per Drop More Crop component of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana?

₹ 2000 cr

₹ 4000 cr

₹ 3000 cr

₹ 5000 cr

5. Which organisation signs MoU with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research for joint research, testing and validation of different products through ICAR institutes and Krishi Vigyan Kendras?

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals

NAARM

Indian Institute of Horticultural Research

IFFCO

6. Who inaugurated a Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle complex in Vishakapattanam?

R. Hari Kumar

Ajit Kumar

Anil Kumar Chawla

Atul Kumar Jain

7. The International Weightlifting Federation has recently cleared which Indian weightlifter from the doping charge due to the non-conformities in the handling of samples?

Ganesh Mali

K Sanjita Chanu

Sukhen Dey

Mirabai Chanu

8. Arjun Charan Sethi passed away at 79 due to his brief illness in a private hospital at Bhubaneswar. He was famous?

Cricketer

Singer

Politician

Actor

9. According to a new study, Saturn's largest moon Titan is now expanding from Saturn at how many times faster than scientists had previously predicted?

100

50

150

60

10. In order to eliminate the use of physical card which Payment Systems has joined hands with Mastercard to launch "Cardless ATM powered by Mastercard" in India?

Paytm

Paypal

Empays

Google Pay

11. Which state launched the 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme to provide financial assistance to tailors, barbers and dhobis?

Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

Kerala

12. Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions directed the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances to expedite work from home policy guidelines. Who is Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances?

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Prakash Javadekar

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Dr. Jitendra Singh

13. Athletics Integrity Unit banned which Indian athlete from Tamil Nadu who won the gold medal for 800m in the 2019 Asian Championship for 4years after testing positive for banned substances?

Dutee Chand

Hima Das

K. T. Irfan

Gomathi Marimuthu

14. World Bank in its latest edition of the Global Economic Prospect June 2020 analytical chapters reports states that India's growth is contracted by how much per cent for FY20-21?

3.2%

4.2%

2.2%

1.2%

15. The President of which country, Pierre Nkurunziza passed away at the age of 55 due to cardiac arrest?

Nigeria

Somalia

Burundi

Sudan

16. As per the report of Deep Knowledge Group's safest country in the world from COVID- 19 what is India's rank?

26th

36th

56th

46th

17. Which Indian startup has launched an automated mask disposal machine, named BIN-19, as part of efforts to develop products helping to combat the COVID-19 pandemic?

Prantae Solutions

VST Mobility Solutions

MetroMedi Solutions

Practo

18. According to Mercer 26th Annual Cost of Living Survey 2020, what is Mumbai rank in the most expensive city globally?

50

60

70

80

19. World Bank has granted a loan of how much amount to the West Bengal for tackling coronavirus situation and developmental work?

₹ 1,450 crore

₹ 1,650 crore

₹ 1,350 crore

₹ 1,950 crore

20. Students from which university has developed a mobile application called "Flyzy" for seamless and contactless air travel?

Indian Institute of Technology - Hyderabad

Indian Institute of Technology - Patna

Indian Institute of Technology - Guwahati

Indian Institute of Technology – Jammu

21. Which institute has developed a Nano-technology based disinfectant spray- Ananya to combat the COVID-19 pandemic?

National Institute of Hydrology

National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology

Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad

The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Pune

22. In a big boost to the "Skill India" initiative of the GoI, National Fertilizers Limited has signed an MoU with which institute to train youths in 12 trades under Dual System of Training Scheme?

Industrial Training Institutes Nangal

National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Mohali

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research

23. Who has virtually released 5th edition of National Institutional Ranking Framework Ranking 2020, which accounted 5805 institutes for the ranking?

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Dr. Jitendra Singh

24. 33-year-old lightweight boxing champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk also known as "The Nail" announced his retirement. He is from which country?

Lebanon

Jordan

Ukraine

Tajikistan

25. Researchers from which institute claims to have developed a technology for making high-efficiency masks using waste pet bottles?

Indian Institute of Technology - Mandi

Indian Institute of Technology - Patna

Indian Institute of Technology - Guwahati

Indian Institute of Technology – Jammu

26. Which company collaborated with UNDP and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd for Project Prithvi, a joint initiative for developing sustainable plastic waste management practices?

Recykal

Synergy

GreenPencil

Ecocredible

27. Who is the chairman of committee for the welfare of the freedom fighters reconstituted by MHA?

Shivaram Rajguru

Bagha Jatin

Gujarat Dinakar

G Kishan Reddy

28. Uttar Pradesh government approved a draft ordinance titled "Cow Slaughter Prevention (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020" which proposed maximum rigorous imprisonment of how many years?

10

7

3

5

29. The government of India has approved how much fund for the implementation of JJM in Maharashtra during 2020-21?

₹1,828.92 crore

₹1,328.92 crore

₹1,228.92 crore

₹1,728.92 crore

30. Which state launched 'Panchvati Yojana' for the senior citizens of rural areas of the state?

Himachal Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

Punjab

Haryana

GK 2020 Answer

1. The Embassy of India and the Central Level Project Implementation Unit of the Ministry of Education, Nepal signed 7 MoUs for re-building how many higher secondary schools?

Answer- 56

2. Which company along with ICICI Lombard 'first of its kind' travel insurance, domestic multi-trip insurance to provide a stress-free travel experience to customers by covering risks associated with all modes of travel within the country?

Answer- PhonePe

3. The Department of School Education and Literacy has collaborated with Fit India under the "Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat" initiative to produce a series of special films to promote how many indigenous sports of India?

Answer- 10

4. The Department of Agriculture Cooperation & Farmers' Welfare has allocated how much amount to the state governments for the year 2020-21 for implementing Per Drop More Crop component of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana?

Answer- ₹4000 cr

5. Which organisation signs MoU with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research for joint research, testing and validation of different products through ICAR institutes and Krishi Vigyan Kendras?

Answer- IFFCO

6. Who inaugurated a Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle complex in Vishakapattanam?

Answer- Atul Kumar Jain

7. The International Weightlifting Federation has recently cleared which Indian weightlifter from the doping charge due to the non-conformities in the handling of samples?

Answer- K Sanjita Chanu

8. Arjun Charan Sethi passed away at 79 due to his brief illness in a private hospital at Bhubaneswar. He was famous?

Answer- Politician

9. According to a new study, Saturn's largest moon Titan is now expanding from Saturn at how many times faster than scientists had previously predicted?

Answer- 100

10. In order to eliminate the use of physical card which Payment Systems has joined hands with Mastercard to launch "Cardless ATM powered by Mastercard" in India?

Answer- Empays

11. Which state launched the 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme to provide financial assistance to tailors, barbers and dhobis?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

12. Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions directed the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances to expedite work from home policy guidelines. Who is Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances?

Answer- Dr Jitendra Singh

13. Athletics Integrity Unit banned which Indian athlete from Tamil Nadu who won the gold medal for 800m in the 2019 Asian Championship for 4years after testing positive for banned substances?

Answer- Gomathi Marimuthu

14. World Bank in its latest edition of the Global Economic Prospect June 2020 analytical chapters reports states that India's growth is contracted by how much per cent for FY20-21?

Answer- 3.2%

15. The President of which country, Pierre Nkurunziza passed away at the age of 55 due to cardiac arrest?

Answer- Burundi

16. As per the report of Deep Knowledge Group's safest country in the world from COVID- 19 what is India's rank?

Answer- 56th

17. Which Indian startup has launched an automated mask disposal machine, named BIN-19, as part of efforts to develop products helping to combat the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- VST Mobility Solutions

18. According to Mercer 26th Annual Cost of Living Survey 2020, what is Mumbai rank in the most expensive city globally?

Answer- 60

19. World Bank has granted a loan of how much amount to the West Bengal for tackling coronavirus situation and developmental work?

Answer- ₹1,950 crore

20. Students from which university has developed a mobile application called "Flyzy" for seamless and contactless air travel?

Answer- Indian Institute of Technology - Guwahati

21. Which institute has developed a Nano-technology based disinfectant spray- Ananya to combat the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Pune

22. In a big boost to the "Skill India" initiative of the GoI, National Fertilizers Limited has signed an MoU with which institute to train youths in 12 trades under Dual System of Training Scheme?

Answer- Industrial Training Institutes Nangal

23. Who has virtually released 5th edition of National Institutional Ranking Framework Ranking 2020, which accounted for 5805 institutes for the ranking?

Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

24. 33-year-old lightweight boxing champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk also known as "The Nail" announced his retirement. He is from which country?

Answer- Ukraine

25. Researchers from which institute claims to have developed a technology for making high-efficiency masks using waste pet bottles?

Answer- Indian Institute of Technology - Mandi

26. Which company collaborated with UNDP and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd for Project Prithvi, a joint initiative for developing sustainable plastic waste management practices?

Answer- Recykal

27. Who is the chairman of the committee for the welfare of the freedom fighters reconstituted by MHA?

Answer- G Kishan Reddy

28. Uttar Pradesh government approved a draft ordinance titled "Cow Slaughter Prevention (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020" which proposed maximum rigorous imprisonment of how many years?

Answer- 10

29. The government of India has approved how much fund for the implementation of JJM in Maharashtra during 2020-21?

Answer- ₹1,828.92 crore

30. Which state launched 'Panchvati Yojana' for the senior citizens of rural areas of the state?

Answer- Himachal Pradesh

