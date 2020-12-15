International Tea Day 2020 Quotes, Images And Theme Of The Day

Every year on December 15, many parts of the world celebrate International Tea Day. Though the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has designated May 21 as International Tea Day, International Tea Day is celebrated in December, especially in tea-producing countries, to draw the attention of governments towards global tea trade and its impact on workers and growers. ITD is observed on December 15 in many countries including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia, Kenya, Malawi, Malaysia, Uganda, India and Tanzania, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, France and Germany as well. The First ITD was held at New Delhi in India in 2005. If you're wondering what's the International Tea Day theme 2020, The International Tea Day is celebrated on the motto that says “Harnessing Benefits for all From Field to Cup”. Read on for more information about International Tea Day 2020 and see some International Tea Day quotes and images to share with your friends on this day. Happy International Tea Day 2020!

International Tea Day 2020 quotes

"My dear, if you could give me a cup of tea to clear my muddle of a head I should better understand your affairs." -Charles Dickens

“Drink Your Tea Slowly and Reverently, As if It Is the Axis on Which the World Earth Revolves – Slowly, Evenly, With out Speeding Towards the Future.” – Thich Nhat Hanh, the Miracle of Mindfulness

You Can By no means Get a Cup of Tea Giant Sufficient or a Guide Lengthy Sufficient to Go well with Me.” – C.S. Lewis

"The path to heaven passes through a teapot." -Ancient Proverb

“Tea Is Just like the Entire World in a Small Cup.” – Zhanna Koiviola

"Each cup of tea represents an imaginary voyage." -Catherine Douzel

"The music of tea is the melody that soothes me." -Morgan Christiansen

"Wouldn't it be dreadful to live in a country where they didn't have tea?" -Noel Coward

"Thank God for tea! What would the world do without tea? How did it exist? I am glad I was not born before tea." - Reverend Sydney Smith

International Tea Day Images

In-story Image credits: Shutterstock

