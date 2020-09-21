International Day Of Peace: Sonakshi Sinha, Randeep Hooda, Dia Mirza Extend Wishes

Bollywood celebrities have been sharing pictures to mark International Day of Peace 2020 on September 21, 2020, Monday. Actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza, and Randeep Hooda posted pictures on this occasion. They urged their fans and followers to take a moment and consider their relationship with all the living things on this planet. Here is everything you need to know about Bollywood celebrating the International Day of Peace 2020. Read on:

Bollywood celebrities celebrate International Day of Peace

Sonakshi Sinha's photo on International Day of Peace

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself through her official handle. It features her while taking a stroll in the wild. She captioned it by writing, “Never stop wandering. Never stop wondering. On this #InternationalDayOfPeace I wish we can all make peace with each other, with nature and mostly with ourselves”. Check out Sonakshi Sinha’s post on the photo-sharing platform.

Also read: Salman Khan Looks Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas On-screen?

Randeep Hooda's post for International Day of Peace

Randeep Hooda does not leave any opportunity to showcase his love for nature and animals. Recently, he took to Instagram and shared a picture of a serene lake through his official handle. The actor has also given himself the credits for the splendid capture. He wrote, “To have a peaceful nature, one needs to be in peace with nature. #InternationalDayOfPeace”. Take a look at Randeep Hooda’s post:

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Morning Selfie Has Her Sipping On A Beauty Tonic; See Post

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Says "I Can’t Wait" As She Goes Wallpaper Shopping For Her New Space

Dia Mirza's message for International Day of Peace

Actor Dia Mirza shared a long post explaining how everyone is one human race. She shared a picture of herself in the backdrop of lush green trees. In the caption alongside her photo, Dia Mirza wrote, “This #WorldPeaceDay let’s take a moment to consider our relationship with ourselves and all living beings that we co-inhabit our planet. Peace is possible when there is balance. A healthy body, mind, and environment nurtured by respect, compassion, and care. Let’s come together to help each other. Let’s remember that we are all ONE human race 💛🌏 🕊 COVID has been a powerful reminder that all life on Earth is connected. Let’s use the power of this connection to #BuildBackBetter and overcome global challenges #ForPeopleForPlanet. #OneWorldOnePeople #PeaceDay”. Besides the hashtag for International Day of Peace 2020, she also added Build Back Better, For People For Planet, One World One People, and Peace Day. Check out Dia Mirza’s post:

Also read: Yami Gautam Twins With Sister Surilie As They Pose For A Stunning Selfie; See Pic

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday; See Post Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.