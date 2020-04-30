International Workers Day Quotes To Read And Get Inspired By | Read Here

International Workers Day is dedicated to the actual makers of this working class. The International Workers is celebrated on 1st May of every year. In the USA, and some other parts of the world, this International Workers is celebrated as Labour Day.

The importance and significance of this International Worker’s Day belong to the 19th century. Also, this day commemorates the late 19th-century movement that had dated the biggest setback to the cycle of exploitation and made a working day of 8 hours in reality. So, to appreciate those labors on this day, here are some quotes to get inspired.

Also read | International Dance Day: Movies To Watch On DisneyPlus Hotstar To Appreciate Dance

International Workers day Quotes to read and get inspired form-

“If wars are eliminated and production is organized scientifically, it is probable that four hours’ work a day will suffice to keep everybody in comfort.” - Bertrand Russell “If any man tells you he loves America, yet hates labor, he is a liar. If any man tells you he trusts America, yet fears labor, he is a fool.” - Abraham Lincoln “We must learn to live together as brothers or we are going to perish together as fools.” - Martin Luther King “A bad day at work is better than a good day in hell.” - Scott Johnson “Work keeps at bay three great evils: boredom, vice, and need.” - Voltaire “A man is not idle because he is absorbed in thought. There is a visible labor and there is an invisible labor.” - Victor Hugo “It is labor indeed that puts the difference on everything.” - John Locke “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs.” - Karl Marx “There is precious little hope to be got out of whatever keeps us industrious, but there is a chance for us whenever we cease work and become star-gazer.” - H.M. Tomlinson “A mind always employed is always happy. This is the true secret, the grand recipe, for felicity.” - Thomas Jefferson “There is nothing laudable in work for work’s sake.” - John Stuart Mill “Without ambition one starts nothing. Without work one finishes nothing. The prize will not be sent to you. You have to win it.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Also read | International Dance Day 2020: Dance Shows To Watch On Disney+Hotstar; See List

“God sells us all things at the price of labor.” - Leonardo da Vinci “Heaven is blessed with perfect rest but the blessing of earth is toil.” - Henry Van Dyke “Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.” - Confucius “God give me work, till my life shall end And life, till my work is done.” - Epitaph “Without labor nothing prospers.” - Sophocles “The end of labor is to gain leisure.” - Aristotle “Labor was the first price, the original purchase-money that was paid for all things. It was not by gold or by silver, but by labor, that all wealth of the world was originally purchased.” - Adam Smith “Physical labor not only does not exclude the possibility of mental activity, but improves and stimulates it.” - Leo Tolstoy “There is as much dignity in tilling a field as in writing a poem.” - Booker T. Washington “A hundred times every day, I remind myself that my inner and outer life depend on the labors of other men, living and dead, and that I must exert myself in order to give in the same measure as I have received and am still receiving.” – Albert Einstein “Labor is the only prayer that Nature answers.” - Robert Green Ingersoll “Work isn’t to make money; you work to justify life.” - Marc Chagall “Man is so made that he can only find relaxation from one kind of labor by taking up another.” - Anatole France

Also read | International Workers Memorial Day 2020- History, Significance And More

“In any given group, the most will do the least and the least the most.” - Merle P. Martin “The lady–bearer of this–says she has two sons who want to work. Set them at it, if possible. Wanting to work is so rare a merit that it should be encouraged.” - Abraham Lincoln “The man who doesn’t relax and hoot a few hoots voluntarily, now and then, is in great danger of hooting hoots and standing on his head for the edification of the pathologist and trained nurse, a little later on.” - Elbert Hubbard “If all the cars in the United States were placed end to end, it would probably be Labor Day Weekend.” - Doug “In proportion as the principle of the division of labor is more extensively applied, the workman becomes more weak, more narrow-minded, and more dependent. The art advances, the artisan recedes.” - Alexis De Tocqueville “Take rest; a field that has rested gives a bountiful crop.” - Ovid “The only liberty an inferior man really cherishes is the liberty to quit work, stretch out in the sun, and scratch himself.” - H.L. Mencken “Labor rids us of three great evils; tediousness, vice, and poverty.” “All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence.” - Martin Luther King “Labor Day is a glorious holiday because your child will be going back to school the next day.It would have been called Independence Day, but that name was already taken.” - Bill Dodds “He who labors diligently need never despair; for all things are accomplished by diligence and labor.” - Menander “Sometimes it’s important to work for that pot of gold. But other times it’s essential to take time off and to make sure that your most important decision in the day simply consists of choosing which color to slide down on the rainbow.” - Douglas Pagels

Also read | International Workers Memorial Day 2020 Theme And Significance Of The Day